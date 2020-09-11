Kyphoplasty Market Top 20 Key Players, Size Estimation, Industry Share, Business Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2026

As per a study by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), around 8.9 million people suffer from fractures every year. The main reason for fractures is the prevalence of osteoporosis. This will further lead to an increasing demand for kyphoplasty procedures, thus driving the Global Kyphoplasty Market Size. The information is shared by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Kyphoplasty Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Balloon, Cement Mixing, Needle, Others), By Application (Kyphosis, Spinal Fractures, Vertebral Alignment Restoration), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Osteoporosis is more prevalent in women than men. As per the above study, approximately 200 million women around the world are suffering from osteoporosis. Kyphoplasty is a minimal-invasive surgical technique used for the treatment of Vertebral Compression Fracture or VCF. Some of the symptoms of VCF are depression, back pain, less physical activity, trouble sleeping, and decreased lung capacity. In kyphoplasty, acrylic cement is injected in the back bone or vertebra for stabilizing fractures. This technique helps patients to retain their functional abilities, correct spine alignment, and restore lost vertebral body.

Global Kyphoplasty Market Segmentation

By Product

Balloon

Cement Mixing

Needle

Others

By Application

Kyphosis

Spinal Fractures

Vertebral Alignment Restoration

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

