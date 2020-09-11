Liquid Biopsy Market – Global Industry Analysis, Key Players, Size, Share, Growth, Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress According to New Research Report

This report on the global liquid biopsy market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises a comprehensive executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments. The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2016 to 2026, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global liquid biopsy market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

Liquid biopsy is a minimally invasive test to assess cancer genetic status based on the analysis of circulating biomarkers that are present in the plasma component of the blood. Liquid biopsies are majorly utilized in the field of oncology. Liquid biopsy can improve and/or resolve several inherent problems found with current cancer treatment, enabling early cancer detection, mutation detection, tumor monitoring during treatment, and recurrence monitoring via a non-invasive blood draw. In addition to being non-invasive, liquid biopsies have the potential to detect cancer before substantial tumor formation, assess multiple mutations within the tumor (reducing heterogeneity concerns), quantitatively monitor treatment progress, and identify new mutations as they emerge as well as monitor for recurrence to detect cancer before imaging-detectable tumor formation or metastasis. In addition to oncology, liquid biopsies are applicable in prenatal testing and transplant care.

The global liquid biopsy market was valued at around US$ 3,883.2 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 9071.7 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2026. Rising prevalence of cancer, increasing applications of liquid biopsy, and intensive research activities being performed to determine the efficacy of liquid biopsy over other diagnostic tests are some factors that are estimated to propel the market during the forecast period.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. The report also provides insights into the key trends of the liquid biopsy market such as rise in prevalence of cancer, increasing applications of liquid biopsy, advantages of liquid biopsy over tumor biopsy and improvement in health care infrastructure in emerging economies. Key market indicators influencing the global liquid biopsy market including cost constraints and regulatory landscape have been taken into consideration. The report also includes market attractiveness analysis of the major segments that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global liquid biopsy market.

Key Players of Liquid Biopsy Market Report:

The report also profiles major players in the liquid biopsy market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Biocept, Inc., MDxHealth, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Genomic Health, Inc., and Illumina, Inc.

