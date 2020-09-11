Lithium Hydroxide Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Lithium Hydroxide Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Lithium Hydroxide market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Lithium Hydroxide Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Lithium Hydroxide Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Electric vehicles

– One of the major applications of lithium hydroxide is in making cathodes for rechargeable batteries which are used in electric vehicles. Lithium hydroxide is the most preferred among all the lithium compounds for this purpose as they have extreme electrochemical potential and low density.

– Generous subsidies for electric vehicles and stringent regulations regarding the usage of conventional vehicles by the government are some of the key factors that are driving the growth of electric vehicle production in countries like China which occupies the majority share of the global electric vehicle market.

– According to International Energy Agency, the global EV sales has reached 1.1 million by 2017 with a growth rate of 54% over 2016. Norway was the major shareholder globally, with a share of around 39% followed by Iceland and Sweden.

– Companies like Tesla are investing hugely in promoting the use of electric vehicles by developing cost effective and high performance electric vehicles in order to leverage the adoption of electric vehicles and to create a network of supporting businesses, such as EV charging stations and service centers.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. China has been both the leading producer and market for Li-ion batteries. South Korea and Japan also have high demand for Li-ion batteries. Rise in urbanization is expected to boost the demand for technically advanced devices, due to the benefits provided by the devices. This is expected to, consequently, lead to a growth in demand for lithium-ion batteries in the region. With growing industrialization in countries such as China and India demand for power tools which use lithium-ion batteries is also expected to increase. This in turn is expected to boost the demand for lithium hydroxide market.

