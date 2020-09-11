“Luxury Car Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Luxury Car market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Luxury Car Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Luxury Car Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

IC Engines Expected to Witness Slow Growth Rate

The IC engine segment of the market studied is currently leading the market studied, however, it is anticipated that the demand for IC engine vehicles may slow down over the forecast period. At present, major players, such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi cover a significant percentage of share in the drive type market segmentation in the global luxury car market.

With the growing environmental concerns, owing to rising exhaust emissions, the governments and environmental associations across the world are tightening the emission norms. As a result, the demand for sustainable and environment-friendly transportation, such as EVs, is increasing, with governments offering higher incentives and subsidies to the owners of these vehicles.

– For instance, China registered the highest number of new EV registrations in FY 2017-2018.

– However, North America is expected to lead the luxury EV sales, owing to high disposable incomes and the availability of EV infrastructure in the region. The growing demand for style, power, and advanced telematics is also expected to continue to propel the demand for luxury EVs.

– Additionally, luxury car component manufacturers are focusing on the development of next-generation smart mobility technologies, such as autonomous driving, personal voice assistance, and retina recognition, which are also expected to boost the sales of luxury EVs.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Currently, China is one of the largest markets for luxury cars among all developing countries in the luxury car market. The premium car manufacturers, such as Audi, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Lexus, have always maintained positive growth in the Chinese luxury car market. In 2017, luxury cars in the country accounted for more than 9% of the overall passenger cars sales. With the growing business opportunities in the country, the market for luxury cars is expected to witness moderately fast growth.

Mercedes and BMW have dominated the luxury sedan segment of the Indian Market. In 2017, Mercedes India registered 16% growth compared to 2016. C-Class and E-class are the majorly sold models by the company.

Detailed TOC of Luxury Car Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Hatchback

5.1.2 Sedan

5.1.3 SUV

5.2 Drive Type

5.2.1 IC Engine

5.2.2 Electric

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Daimler AG

6.3.2 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW)

6.3.3 Volvo Group

6.3.4 Volkswagen Group

6.3.5 Tata Motor Limited

6.3.6 Tesla Inc.

6.3.7 General Motors Company

6.3.8 Ford Motor Company

6.3.9 Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd

6.3.10 Honda Motor Co.

6.3.11 Nissan

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

