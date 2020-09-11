Luxury Packaging Market Top key Players, Size, Share, Demand, Opportunities And Forecasts To 2026 | HH Deluxe Packaging, Owens-Illinois, Pendragon Presentation Packaging, Amcor

Global Luxury Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include changing consumer preferences, growing willingness to spend more, growing demand for appealing packaging solutions and increasing penetration of travel retail & online retail. However, rise in cost of raw materials is restraining the market growth.

Amongst Material, Paperboard segment held significant market share during forecast period. Paperboard packaging is gaining importance due to the rising need for renewable and recyclable solutions for various packaging needs. In addition, the demand for sustainability packaging, the decreased raw material consumption, and growth in e-commerce will also support the growth of the market in the paperboard segment.

Some of the key players profiled in the Luxury packaging include HH Deluxe Packaging, Owens-Illinois Inc, Pendragon Presentation Packaging Ltd, Amcor Limited, Design Packaging Inc, Elegant Packaging, DS Smith Plc, Ekol Ofset, Design Packaging Inc, MW Luxury Packaging, Prestige Packaging Industries, Crown Holdings Inc., Lucas Luxury Packaging Limited, Ardagh Group, Groupe VERPACK and Progress Packaging Ltd.

Materials Covered:

-Metal

-Wood

-Paperboard

-Glass

-Plastic

-Other Materials

Products Covered:

-Folders

-Rigid Box

-Cartons

-Slipcases

-Bags

End Users Covered:

-Confectionery

-Watches and Jewellery

-Food and Non-Alcoholic Drinks

-Cosmetics and Fragrances

-Retail and Consumer Products Industry

-Alcoholic Drinks

-Other End Users

