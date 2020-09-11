Malaria Diagnostics Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Global “Malaria Diagnostics Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Malaria Diagnostics market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Malaria Diagnostics Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by Malaria Diagnostics Market

Key Market Trends:

Microscopic Diagnostics is Expected to Hold the Highest Market Share in the Technology Segment

Microscopy has been the standard for malaria diagnosis since it was first introduced 100 years ago. When these tests are performed by professional hands and in the ideal settings, it performs well. According to the WHO estimations, approximately 204 million microscopic malaria tests were conducted globally. The leading number of these tests were performed in India with the highest burden of the disease in Southeast Asia.

Malaria parasites which include the parasites, such as the P. falciparum, P. malariae, P. ovale, and P. vivax, at different stages of life can be identified through this method. Furthermore, the parasite density can also be quantified to accordingly design treatment plans. Accurate diagnosis offered by molecular tests is contributing to its increasing adoption. Though a general lack of sustained investment in microscopy services means that the quality of results varies greatly, under typical field conditions, the performance of microscopy is compromised.

Middle East & Africa Expected to Retain Dominant in the Malaria Diagnostics Market

The MEA region is expected to retain the highest share in the market share over the forecast period, due to the rising investments by the developed countries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, larger patient population, coupled with the rising focus of the WHO to reduce the mortality rate of malaria in the African countries. The United States accounted for 31% of the total funding for malaria elimination in Africa with an approximate funding of USD 800 million in 2016. In addition, the rising need for the early detection and increased awareness regarding malaria diagnosis are expected to propel the demand for the malaria diagnostics market in this region.

