Maritime Cargo Digitization Market Segmentation Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2030

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Maritime Cargo Digitization Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the Global Maritime Cargo Digitization Market accounted for over US$ 16.3 billion in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~9.8% from 2019 to 2030.

The market growth can be attributed to several factors, which has led to its wide-scale adoption. The growing seaborne trade across the globe and improving the customer experience are anticipated to further contribute to this substantial market growth between 2019 and 2030. However, the possibility of cyber threats to ships due to digitalization is likely to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

Some of the prominent players in the maritime cargo digitization market include:

IBM Industries, SAP, Oracle, Atos Syntel Inc., Hexaware Technologies Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited., Kintetsu World Express, Inc., ABB, Advantech Co., Ltd., and Mindtree Ltd., among others.

To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives with several institutes, research centres, and companies. For instance, In August 2018, Maersk and IBM announced the creation of TradeLens, jointly developed by the two companies to introduce blockchain into the global supply chain market.

Seaborne trade is consistently growing globally owing to the high demand for different goods & services. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), seaborne trade volumes reached 10.7 billion tons in 2017. Moreover, the shipping industry is mainly dominated by the key players who are capable of bearing the cost of fully-automated and digitized systems. A significant number of small players are yet to integrate digitized systems on a large scale. This will lead to market growth across the world.

Companies are focused on improving the customer experience by launching innovative solutions that can help shipping organizations to increase their scalability & flexibility and provide real-time data related to ships as well as ports. This factor is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

However, the possibility of cyber-attack on ships is one of the major factors hampering the market growth. Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) onboard ships are being networked together and more frequently connected to the internet. This makes systems and networks of such ships prone to unauthorized access or malicious attacks.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for maritime cargo digitization and is anticipated to contribute significantly to the global market share. The growth in this region can be attributed to rapid technological advancements and its rapid implementation by shipping companies. Countries in the APAC, such as India, China, and Japan, are anticipated to open new growth avenues for the global maritime cargo digitization market owing to a high population, which leads to the high demand for products, in turn, resulting in trade opportunities across the globe.

