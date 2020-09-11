Medical Marijuana Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2024

Global “Medical Marijuana Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Medical Marijuana market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Medical Marijuana Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by Medical Marijuana Market

The Research Document Will Answer Following Questions Such as:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving Medical Marijuana market growth?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects in to the Medical Marijuana market shares?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the Medical Marijuana market industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of Medical Marijuana create from those of established entities?

Key Market Trends:

Chronic Pain is the Segment under Application that is Expected to Experience the Fastest Growth during the Forecast Period

There are many studies that have shown that medical cannabis is found to be an effective method for the treatment of chronic pain, and that it is far safer than many other options. It is an affordable, natural alternative that lacks side effects and is traditionally used to treat chronic pain. There are also several ongoing researches on medical marijuana for the treatment of chronic pain, which is expected to directly impact the growth of the market.

Marijuana is also being used for the treatment of arthritis, as it has the potential to reduce inflammation, as well reduce pain. There is also an increasing research on medical marijuana for the treatment of cancer and commercially available cannabinoids, which are approved drugs for chemotherapy, and which are likely to augment the growth of the market. Marijuana, being an effective treatment for neuropathic pain, is expected to further rise over the forecast timeframe.

North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America holds the major share in the medical marijuana market, and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The surging pace of cannabis legalization in the United States is one of the key factors contributing to its increased demand. There are also many marijuana programs in the United States that have accelerated, and most of the states have started to approach medical marijuana from the perspective of good public health.

6.1.1 Canopy Growth

6.1.2 Lexaria Corp.

6.1.3 United Cannabis Corporation

6.1.4 Aurora Cannabis

6.1.5 Cannabis Sativa Inc.

6.1.6 Cara Therapeutics Inc.

6.1.7 GW Pharmaceuticals PLC

6.1.8 LivWell Enlightened Health LLC

6.1.9 Aphria Inc

6.1.10 Medical Marijuana Inc.

