Medicated Shampoo Market | Global Overview, Size, Share, COVID – 19 Outbreak and Forecast to 2030

Increasing problems related to hair, such as itchy scalp, dryness, hair fall, and severe dandruff owing to the presence of environmental pollution and various climate change issues are expected to support growth of the global medicated shampoo market over the period of analysis, from 2020 to 2030. These factors are expected to compel manufacturers of hair care products to develop customized shampoos, which is able to cater to the needs of consumers.

In addition, a rise in the disposable income of the people in developing countries, such as Brazil, India, and China is empowering consumers to spend extra on medicated shampoo items. In the last few years, there has been an increased prevalence of hair-related problems, which has led several brands to come up with advanced product offerings. These factors have played an important role in the growth of the global medicated shampoo market over the tenure of assessment.

Treatment, distribution channel, and region are the three important parameters based on which the global medicated shampoo market has been classified.

Global Medicated Shampoo Market: Notable Developments

One of the relevant and important developments of the market that gives a quick view of the dynamics pertaining to global medicated shampoo market is mentioned as below:

In 2017, Head & Shoulders, an American hair care brand by Proctor & Gamble, introduced a brand new product, Head & Shoulders Men Ultra. This new product assures offering of various hair care functionalities such as hair booster, instant scalp treatment, and optimum control of oil.

Some of the prominent organizations in the global medicated shampoo market comprise the below-mentioned:

Sanofi-Aventis Groupe

Procter & Gamble

Summers Laboratories Inc.

Shiseido Company

Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Global Medicated Shampoo market: Key Trends

The global medicated shampoo market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Increased Prevalence of Hair-related Problems to Drive Demand for Medicated Shampoos

Various factors, such as prolonged exposure to UV rays or sunlight, presence of harmful chemicals in the environment, and unhealthy habits of eating are likely to work in favor of global medicated shampoo market during the period of analysis. Manufacturers are cashing in on these trends and launching various new products with improved functionalities. Medicated shampoos are now increasingly being used in the treatment of various fungal infections of, flaky and itchy scalp, and other such conditions.

People of all age groups, particularly the ones who are concerned about appearance, are getting increasingly attracted to these products to deal with their hair-related problems. In addition, increased awareness about hair-related issues and implications of those problems on one’s personality and appearance are expected to work in favor of the global medicated shampoo market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2020 to 2030. In addition, aggressive marketing strategies of hair care product companies, on both online and offline marketing platforms, are estimated to drive the demand for medicated shampoo products in the near future.

Global Medicated Shampoo market: Geographical Analysis

North America is forecasted to dominate the landscape of the global medicated shampoo market during the analysis tenure. The growth of the region is ascribed to the presence of several leading players of the market, such as Proctor & Gamble, Coty Inc., and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Companies Inc. In addition, increasing awareness about the various hair-related problems and availability of medicated shampoo products are likely to support growth of the regional market in the years to come.

