Nanopore Technology Market 2020 | Research Report, Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Key Players, Latest Trends by 2026

Recent technological advancements in digital healthcare devices and equipment is expected to drive the global nanopore technologies market. The emergence of digitalization has transformed the nanopore technologies. In the process of nanopore technology sequencing, current passes nano-sized pores and are later used for protein sequencing. This sequencing information is collected in the form of electronic data. Owing to the adoption of the internet of things (IoT), this technology can be effectively employed for the sequencing of human genome. This technology has a higher preference than other technologies owing to its cost-effectiveness and quicker results. Moreover, researchers are planning to develop molecule detectors and sequencers by adopting this technology. Protecting the health information of patients is gaining immense attention and plays a crucial part in the healthcare industry. This, along with, increasing incorporation of cloud-based technologies, is expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the forecast years. Quantapore Inc. is currently using nanopore technology to sequence vast amount of DNA. Several other companies are planning to invest in this technology, which in turn, is expected to encourage growth in the global market.

Request a Sample Copy: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/nanopore-technologies-market-100270

Amgen to Invest Around USD 66 Mn in Oxford Nanopore Technologies to Develop Genetic Sequencing Technology

As per the report, some of the leading players functioning in the global market include:

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

NorthShore Bio

Nabsys LLC

Electronic BioSciences

Quantapore Inc.

Stratos Genomics

Noblegen Biosciences

NorthShore Bio in North America to Develop a Nanopore-based Molecular Detector

From a geographical standpoint, the market in North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecast duration. The growth is mainly attributable to the increasing research for the development of nanopore-enabled detector and DNA transistors. One of the leading companies operating in molecular detection and nanopore technology, NorthShore Bio is planning to develop an advanced molecular detector. This detector is made of semiconductor-based silicone material and uses nanopore technology for RNA and DNA sequencing. Such advancements are expected to create immense growth opportunities in the market in North America by 2026.

The market in Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to register high growth in the forecast period. This is ascribable to the increasing adoption of some of the emerging technologies primarily for performing genomic studies.

More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights:

Next-generation Sequencing Market

Next-generation Sequencing Market

Next-generation Sequencing Market

Next-generation Sequencing Market

Next-generation Sequencing Market

Next-generation Sequencing Market

Next-generation Sequencing Market

Next-generation Sequencing Market

Next-generation Sequencing Market

Bone Growth Stimulators Market

Bone Growth Stimulators Market

Bone Growth Stimulators Market

Bone Growth Stimulators Market

Bone Growth Stimulators Market