Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Industry Research, Share, Trend, Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook to Research Report By 360 Market Updates

This report studies The Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market, the term “microsatellite” or “microsat” is usually applied to the name of an artificial satellite with a wet mass between 10 and 100 kg (22 and 220 lb). The term “nanosatellite” or “nanosat” is applied to an artificial satellite with a wet mass between 1 and 10 kg (2.2 and 22.0 lb).

In recent time, high growth in the communication, scientific research, earth observation and other industries is some of the major drivers of global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite industry.

In the past five years, global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite industry has experienced a period of rapid growth, in 2017, the production was about 168 Units, and in 2018, the production will be about 218 Units.

Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite industry shows a high concentration degree due to the high technical barriers. In terms of geography, North America is the largest consumption region with a 51.54% global market share in 2017, followed by Europe with 30.79%.

The Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market was valued at 520 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1660 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nanosatellite and Microsatellite.

List of Top Manufacturers/Key-players of Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market forecast (2020 – 2025):

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Gruman

Raytheon

Dynetics

Surrey Satellite Technology

Axelspace

Sierra Nevada

Clyde Space

Planet Labs

Dauria Aerospace

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into:

Nanosatellite

Nanosatellite

Microsatellite

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market for each application, including:

National Security

Science & Environment

Commerce