Natural Sweetener Blends to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2019-2026

Key Players

The key market players operating in the natural sweetener blends market include, GLG Leading Life Technologies, Lantic Inc., Bayn Europe AB, Steviva Ingredients, Whole Earth Sweetener Co., LLC., ADM WILD Europe GmbH & Co.KG, Cargil Inc., Productos Aditivos Group, Steviva Brands, Inc., Qingdao Oriental Tongxiang International Trading Co.,Ltd, among others. The companies are focusing on mergers and acquisitions,, new product launches, and epansions and investments for business growth and development.

Key Developments in Natural Sweetener Blends Market

In 2012, Pepsico launched stevia-based Pepsi Next, with 30% reduced sugar content in Australia

In 2014, PepsiCo Inc. launched non-cola beverage that contains stevia and sugar in U.S.

In 2014, Tate and Lyle introduced stevia-based Blood Orange Sangria at the IFT Food Expo

In 2015, Tate and Lyle launched DOLCIA PRIMA, which is a low-calorie sugar

GLG launched Organipure brand in 2014

Opportunities for Natural Sweetener Blends Market Participants

Increasing number of manufacturers across the globe are launching products with natural sweetener blends especially in the beverages market space. Consumers today are looking for products claiming zero sugar which has further strengthened the market for natural sweetener blends in the near future. For example, Tate & Lyle has developed a sweetener blend containing allulose, which contains about 90% fewer calories than sugar.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, South Korea, and China)

South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The market study highlights the covered segments based on BPS, market share, profit, and other crucial factors. Our business report explains the effect of various segments to the growth of the global Natural Sweetener Blends market. It also accords insights on key trends regarding the segments enveloped in the report. This aids market participants to address worthwhile areas of the global Natural Sweetener Blends market. The market research also offers individual examination on the segments based on absolute dollar opportunity.

