Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size will escalate rapidly in the Near Future

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Down syndrome was the most common chromosomal disorder, as about 6000 babies are born with Down syndrome every year in the United States. Additionally, the Organization also stated in 2017, that older mothers were more likely to have a baby affected by Down syndrome than younger mothers. Noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT), also known as noninvasive prenatal screening (NIPS), is a method of determining the risk that the fetus will be born with certain genetic abnormalities. The testing analyzes small fragments of DNA that are circulating in a pregnant woman’s blood. NIPT is highly sensitive screening method for detecting specific chromosomal abnormalities, such as Patau syndrome (Trisomy13), Down syndrome (Trisomy 21), Turner Syndrome (Monosomy X), and Edwards syndrome (Trisomy 18), in the developing baby, from as early as week 10 of pregnancy.The Evolution of Prenatal testing, in the form of non-invasive tests serves as an intermediate step between Screening and Invasive tests in order to determine the probability of fetal abnormality is driving the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (High & Average Risk, Low Risk), Application (0-12 weeks, 13-24 weeks, 25-36 weeks), Consumables (Assay Kits & Reagents, Disposables), Instruments (Ultrasound Devices, Next-Generation Sequencing Systems, Polymerase Chain Reaction Instruments, Microarrays, Other Instruments), Testing (MaterniT21 PLUS, NIFTY, Harmony test, PrenaTest, Panorama test, Verifi, Others)



A View on Influencing Trends:

The increasing number of Partnerships and Collaborations focused on innovative Genetic solution analysis, to support the education program, and for the better price and faster availability of tests

Less delineation between High and Average risk, which is expected to enhance the volumetric capabilities of the market.

Growth Drivers in LimelightIncreasing Incidence of Chromosome Syndrome and Genetic Abnormalities

Rising Healthcare Expenditure

Growing Demand for Early and Non-Invasive Fetal Testing Procedures

High Number of Reported Late Pregnancies.

Challenges that Market May Face:Reliability of Test Results Especially in Obese Women.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Some Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5-7: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019. Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile. Market Estimates by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



