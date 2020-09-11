Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Outlook 2030: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market accounted for over US$ 1.5 Bn in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 16.2% from 2019 to 2030.

The rising prevalence of genetic disorders owing to increasing maternal age is promoting applications of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) for early detection in fetal stages. For instance, the risk of the fetus having Down syndrome is about 1 in 1,250 for women who conceive at the age of 25. The risk increases to about 1 in 100 for women who conceive at the age of 40. Moreover, there are several agreements signed for the promotion of NIPT. For instance, in February 2018, Harvard Pilgrim signed a value-based contract with Illumina, Inc. to enable wider patient access to the next generation of noninvasive testing for the detection of prenatal genetic abnormalities. However, the complexities associated with Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) require trained professionals, which pose serious concern for the growth of the market.

Some of the prominent players in the non-invasive prenatal testing market include:

Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, QIAGEN, BGI, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Natera, Inc., YOURGENE HEALTH, CENTOGENE N.V., and PerkinElmer Inc., among others.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing involves replacing invasive testing methods, which pose serious risks to developing fetuses. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) is an emerging technology, which can be performed within 9 weeks of pregnancy and involves no risk of miscarriage. In addition, it offers clinical benefits over existing prenatal screening tests, such as maternal serum screening (MSS), by detecting the presence of trisomy 21 (Down syndrome, DS) with high sensitivity (99.9%) and specificity (98%). Moreover, there are several campaigns and programs conducted to spread awareness regarding Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) for the early detection of genetic abnormalities. This, in turn, contributes to the growth of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market.

Increasing developmental strategies by key players, such as agreements, collaborations, and new product launches, in different regions are promoting the market growth. For instance, in April 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific and NX Prenatal Inc. entered into a collaboration for the development of clinical mass spectrometry-based proteomics assays to monitor maternal & fetal health during pregnancy and provide noninvasive risk assessments of pregnancy outcomes. Similarly, some key players are focusing on providing access to comprehensive NIPT solutions across various regions. For instance, in June 2019, BGI Genomics and Eluthia launched BGI’s leading non-invasive prenatal test, NIFTY in Germany. The test screens for trisomies 21, 18, 13 with a sensitivity rate of over 99%. In addition, it also has additional screening options for 93 other trisomies, sex chromosomal aneuploidies, and deletion/duplication syndromes.

There are certain biologic factors, such as obesity among mothers expressed by a high body mass index and early gestational age, which leads to unreliable results of NIPT. Uninformative test results due to insufficient isolation of cell-free fetal DNA obtained pregnant women that are obese would eventually lead to delays in diagnosis and eliminate information related to risk assessment.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest CAGR in the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market over the forecast period. Improving healthcare facilities, increasing focus on fetal & maternal health and rising government initiatives are propelling market growth in this region. Moreover, extensive research for the development of better NIPT to screen a wide range of disorders is promoting market growth in this region. For instance, Chinese researchers have developed a fast, low-cost, and non-invasive maternal blood test for prenatal screening of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). The method provides a safer alternative to traditional invasive prenatal screenings for families with a history of SMA and other high-risk populations by identifying the affected fetuses within the first trimester.

