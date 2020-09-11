North America Identity Verification Market Actual Strategies of Key Players to Overcome COVID 19 Pendamic

North America identity verification market is expected to grow from US$ 2.05 Bn in 2018 to US$ 5.27 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 11.2% from the year 2018 to 2027.

The growing sophistication of security information platforms and IT security-based tools & solutions is anticipated to have a profound impact on the overall management of the security ecosystem of an enterprise. The unprecedented growth in the number of cybersecurity incidents has further led to an increased need for robust security solutions across enterprises. The growing popularity of digitization and automation in various industry verticals that range from BFSI to healthcare is also anticipated to fuel the growth of the identity verification market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

U.S is dominating the identity verification market in terms of installation, which in turn boost the demand for identity verification. The U.S. is anticipated to hold a The U.S. is a highly advanced country in North America and a country where investment in advanced technologies, as well as the adoption of advanced solutions, is quite high. Factors such as growing digitization of business processes and rising demand of smart identity verification solutions among enterprises to ensure efficiently and risk-free business operations are contributing substantially towards the growth of identity verification market in North America.

North America Identity verification Market by Component

Solution

Services

North America Identity verification Market by Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

North America Identity verification Market by Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

North America Identity verification Market by End-User

BFSI

Government & Defense

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Retail

Others

North America Identity verification Market by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Companies Mentioned

ACUANT, INC.

AUTHENTEQ

GEMALTO N.V.(THALES GROUP)

IDEMIA

MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.

EXPERIAN INFORMATION SOLUTIONS, INC.

JUMIO

LEXISNEXIS

ONFIDO

TRULIOO

