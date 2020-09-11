Bulletin Line

Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Ophthalmology Drug and Device

Global “Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Ophthalmology Drug and Device market is provided detail in this report.

Market Overview:

  • The ophthalmology drug and device market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the growth of the market include demographic shift, impact of the prevalence of eye disease, technological advancements in the field of ophthalmology, and rising geriatric population.
  • Cataract volume registered a rapid increase in recent years. The aging population is expected to burden all areas of health care, and ophthalmologists provide approximately 90% of their procedure-based services to seniors. In many countries, cataract surgery is the most frequent surgical procedure performed, and it offers significant improvements in the quality of life of the elderly population at low costs. An increase in the demand for ophthalmological devices projects the future cataract surgery needs that are vital for human health resources and hospitals, and for surgical center management and planning.
  • Other factors, such as the availability of new drugs and devices and the prevalence of eye disease, are also expected to drive the market over the forecast period.
  • Many regulations are imposed by agencies, such as the FDA, to ensure the safety and efficacy of products. Due to frequent occurrences of violations, tighter regulations were enforced on the label contents. The cost of complying with FDA guidelines is expected to drive many small pharmacies out of business or force them to consolidate. For example, these regulations impose a beyond-use date of only five days for bevacizumab and other biologics. However, it takes 14 days just to test the sterility of these drugs, which means that the regulations for compounded ophthalmology drugs besides bevacizumab, such as ophthalmology mitomycin, and triamcinolone acetonide plus moxifloxacin hydrochloride injection, will become much more expensive or even unavailable.
  • Additionally, increasing healthcare cost and economic slowdown in developed countries are also restraining the market’s growth.

    The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this Ophthalmology Drug and Device market industry report:

  • Alcon Inc.
  • Bausch & Lomb Inc.
  • Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
  • Essilor International SA
  • Haag
  • Streit Group
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Nidek Co. Ltd
  • Topcon Corporation
  • Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

    Scope of the Report:

  • Ophthalmology is a branch of medicine that deals with the anatomy, physiology, and diseases of the eye. Ophthalmologists, who are specialists in medical and surgical eye problems, perform operations on eyes. They are specially trained to provide the full spectrum of eye care, from prescribing glasses and contact lenses to complex and delicate eye surgery. The devices include glasses, lenses, diagnostics, lasers, solutions, and surgical instruments.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Ophthalmology Drug and Device.

    Key questions answered in the report include:

    • What will the Ophthalmology Drug and Device market size and the growth rate be in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Ophthalmology Drug and Device market?
    • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Ophthalmology Drug and Device market?
    • What are the challenges to Ophthalmology Drug and Device market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in the global Ophthalmology Drug and Device market?
    • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Ophthalmology Drug and Device market?
    • Trending factors influencing the Ophthalmology Drug and Device market shares of the relevant regions.
    • What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Ophthalmology Drug and Device market?

    Key Market Trends:

    Cataract Surgery Devices are Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share in the Surgical Device Type

    According to the Royal College of Ophthalmologists, the United Kingdom, around 330,000 cataract operations are performed each year in England alone. It has been estimated that 30% of people aged 65 years or more have a visually impairing cataract in one or both eyes. Some populations tend to have a much higher prevalence of cataracts. For instance, 77% of the British people, aged 42 years or older, originating from the Indian subcontinent have cataracts. There is a threefold variation in the number of people having cataract surgery across England, owing to differences in health commissioning policies.
    Similarly, as stated by the American Academy of Ophthalmology, approximately 24.5 million people in the United States have cataracts, which is the leading cause of blindness in the United States. Cataract surgery remains the most effective way to help restore vision for these people with cataracts.

    North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the Same during the Forecast Period

    Due to the presence of well-established healthcare facilities, the rise in geriatric population in the region, and certain other factors, North America dominates the ophthalmology drug and device market. Owing to the constant increase in the American elderly population, as well as a movement toward vision correction and its usage among key demographics, an absolute increase in usage rates for most types of eyewear was observed in the United States. Additionally, the government of Canada states that the average revenue of the small and medium-sized enterprises, primarily engaged in retailing and fitting prescription eyeglasses, was found to be USD 565.2 thousand, in 2016, whereas the profit was around 77-78%.

    Study objectives of Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Ophthalmology Drug and Device market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Ophthalmology Drug and Device market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Ophthalmology Drug and Device market trends that influence the global Ophthalmology Drug and Device market

    Detailed TOC of Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Demographic Shift and Impact of Prevalence of Eye Disease
    4.2.2 Technological Advancements in the Field of Ophthalmology
    4.2.3 Rising Geriatric Population
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Increasing Healthcare Costs
    4.3.2 Economic Slowdown in Developed Markets
    4.3.3 Strict FDA Guidelines for Drug Approval
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Device
    5.1.1 Surgical Device
    5.1.1.1 Glaucoma Surgery Devices
    5.1.1.2 Cataract Surgery Devices
    5.1.1.3 Refractive Surgery Devices
    5.1.1.4 Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices
    5.1.1.5 Other Surgical Devices
    5.1.2 Diagnostic and Monitoring Device
    5.1.2.1 Fundus Cameras
    5.1.2.2 Ophthalmoscopes
    5.1.2.3 Retinoscopes
    5.1.2.4 Keratometers
    5.1.2.5 Wavefront Aberrometers
    5.1.2.6 Tonometers
    5.1.2.7 Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems
    5.1.2.8 Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners
    5.1.2.9 Visual Field Analyzers
    5.1.2.10 Slit Lamps
    5.1.2.11 Other Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
    5.1.3 Vision Care
    5.1.3.1 Spectacles
    5.1.3.2 Contact Lens
    5.2 Drug
    5.2.1 Glaucoma Drugs
    5.2.2 Retinal Disorder Drugs
    5.2.3 Dry Eye Drugs
    5.2.4 Allergic Conjunctivitis and Inflammation Drugs
    5.2.5 Other Drugs
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 US
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 UK
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Italy
    5.3.2.5 Spain
    5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 India
    5.3.3.4 Australia
    5.3.3.5 South Korea
    5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.4.1 GCC
    5.3.4.2 South Africa
    5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5 South America
    5.3.5.1 Brazil
    5.3.5.2 Argentina
    5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Alcon Inc.
    6.1.2 Bausch & Lomb Inc.
    6.1.3 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
    6.1.4 Essilor International SA
    6.1.5 Haag-Streit Group
    6.1.6 Johnson & Johnson
    6.1.7 Nidek Co. Ltd
    6.1.8 Topcon Corporation
    6.1.9 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

