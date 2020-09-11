Organic Tea Market Size, Share, trends, Demands and Forecast till 2026

The global organic tea market is anticipated to witness a robust growth period as populations across the world get more health-conscious. Valuable market insights have been shared by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Organic Tea Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Green Organic Tea, White Organic Tea, Black Organic Tea, Oolong Organic Tea, Others), By Form (Dried Leaf, Powder, Liquid), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Channels, Convenience Stores, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report makes a comprehensive market analysis and provides an in-depth understanding of the key factors that will influence market growth.

Some of the key players in the global organic tea market include

Organic India Private Limited

Newman’s Own, Inc.

Twining and Company Limited

Tata Global Beverages Limited

Davidson’s Organics

The Stash Tea Company and a few others.

Organic tea refers to tea that is grown using natural, ecological processes and is devoid of any synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, or herbicides. It is grown using environmentally sustainable methods and has a lot of health benefits.

Rising Demand for Chemically-free Foodstuffs to Boost the Market

The global organic tea market is set to rise healthily as demand for non-chemically grown food and beverages increases. Unlike other foodstuffs that are grown, laced, and coated with harmful, and sometimes lethal, chemicals, organic tea is grown using ecologically sustainable processes and biodiversity cycles. This bodes well for the global organic tea market as awareness about environmentally sustainable agricultural practices becomes more widespread.

Tremendous Health Benefits to Aid Market Expansion

Being grown in natural environments and using natural processes, organic tea is known to have numerous health benefits. For example, green tea, a popular type of organic tea, is known boost metabolism and catalyse fat burning.

This is because green tea has no calories, especially when taken without milk or sugar. In a world of rising prevalence of metabolic disorders such as diabetes, organic tea offers the perfect substitute to conventional beverages.

Organic tea also has other high nutritional properties such as having high amount of antioxidants, aiding bowel movements, improving digestion, lowering cancer risks, enhancing brain capacity, protect the brain in old age from diseases like Alzheimer’s, and many more.

Higher Prices May Hinder Market Growth

The global organic tea market may experience restrained growth, especially in developing countries, on account of their higher prices. Since organic products, including tea, are grown using natural methods, they require greater investment of both time and energy, which makes them expensive. Moreover, organic tea, especially green tea, can have a few side-effects. For example, excessive drinking of green tea can cause insomnia, heartburns, and headaches.

Black Tea to Hold Dominant Market Share

The black tea market segment is projected to register maximum growth till 2026 in the global organic tea market based on its high nutritional value such as having large amounts of antioxidants. Green tea is expected to gain popularity owing to its properties that aid weight loss and reduce fat levels in the body.

Market Competition to Get Intense

The global organic tea market is set to witness intense competition during the forecast period as market potential grows. Launching of innovative products and diversifying product portfolios will define competition. For example, in 2017, US-based Davidson’s Organics partnered with Ayurveda practitioners in India to launch an Ayurveda-based line of organic teas in seven varieties. More recently, The Republic of Tea, launched new organic single sips that allows customers to enjoy different tea flavors on-the-go.

Asia-Pacific to Occupy a Leading Market Position

Among the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a dominant market share in the coming decade. This is owing to the rising awareness of benefits of organic tea and increasing government promotion of adoption of sustainable agricultural practices. Europe and North America, too, are expected to have considerable share in the global organic tea market on account of presence of large companies in the regions.

