Oxygenator Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast By 360 Market Updates

An oxygenator is a medical device that is capable of exchanging oxygen and carbon dioxide in the blood of human patient during surgical procedures that may necessitate the interruption or cessation of blood flow in the body, a critical organ or great blood vessel. These organs can be the heart, lungs or liver, while the great vessels can be the aorta, pulmonary artery, pulmonary veins or vena cava. An oxygenator is typically utilized by a perfusionist in cardiac surgery in conjunction with the heart-lung machine. However, oxygenators can also be utilized in extracorporeal membrane oxygenation in neonatal intensive care by nurses.
In 2017, The Global Oxygenator market is dominated by North America (31.32%) and Europe (34.63%). The market is growing due to improved patient safety and awareness among the doctors and patients. The Asian market is growing due to increasing adoption rate of ECMO machine in hospitals, success rate of ECMO & government initiatives, and growing awareness towards ECMO.
For China market, the industry is developing rapidly. The main players are Medtronic, Maquet, Sorin, Terumo and Xenios. Medtronic, Sorin and Terumo enjoy more than 60% market share in 2016.
The Global Oxygenator market is valued at 140 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Oxygenator market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Oxygenator in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Oxygenator in these regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Oxygenator:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type, and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Points from Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Oxygenator Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Oxygenator Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Oxygenator Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Oxygenator Production
2.1.1 Global Oxygenator Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Oxygenator Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Oxygenator Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Oxygenator Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Oxygenator Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Oxygenator Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Oxygenator Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Oxygenator Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Oxygenator Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Oxygenator Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Oxygenator Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Oxygenator Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Oxygenator Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Oxygenator Production by Regions
4.1 Global Oxygenator Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Oxygenator Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Oxygenator Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Oxygenator Production
4.2.2 United States Oxygenator Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Oxygenator Import and Export
4.3 Europe
5 Oxygenator Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Oxygenator Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Oxygenator Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Oxygenator Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Oxygenator Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Oxygenator Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Oxygenator Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Oxygenator Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Oxygenator Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Oxygenator Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central and South America
5.5.1 Central and South America Oxygenator Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central and South America Oxygenator Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Brazil
6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Oxygenator Breakdown Data by Type
6.2 Global Oxygenator Revenue by Type
6.3 Oxygenator Price by Type
7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Oxygenator Breakdown Data by Application
7.2.1 Global Oxygenator Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Oxygenator Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
To Continued…
