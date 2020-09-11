Oxygenator Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast By 360 Market Updates

Oxygenator Market 2020 Industry Report analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.

An oxygenator is a medical device that is capable of exchanging oxygen and carbon dioxide in the blood of human patient during surgical procedures that may necessitate the interruption or cessation of blood flow in the body, a critical organ or great blood vessel. These organs can be the heart, lungs or liver, while the great vessels can be the aorta, pulmonary artery, pulmonary veins or vena cava. An oxygenator is typically utilized by a perfusionist in cardiac surgery in conjunction with the heart-lung machine. However, oxygenators can also be utilized in extracorporeal membrane oxygenation in neonatal intensive care by nurses.

In 2017, The Global Oxygenator market is dominated by North America (31.32%) and Europe (34.63%). The market is growing due to improved patient safety and awareness among the doctors and patients. The Asian market is growing due to increasing adoption rate of ECMO machine in hospitals, success rate of ECMO & government initiatives, and growing awareness towards ECMO.

For China market, the industry is developing rapidly. The main players are Medtronic, Maquet, Sorin, Terumo and Xenios. Medtronic, Sorin and Terumo enjoy more than 60% market share in 2016.

The Global Oxygenator market is valued at 140 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Oxygenator market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Medtronic

Terumo

EUROSETS S.r.l.

Chalice Medical Ltd.

Medos (XENIOS)

Maquet (Getinge)

Nipro Medical

Kewei (Microport)

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Infant Paediatric Oxygenator

The Oxygenator Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts. For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Oxygenator market for each application, including: –

Respiratory

Cardiac