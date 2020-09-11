Parking Meter Market Size, Global Analytical Overview, Key Players, Regional Demand, Trends and Forecast To 2026

The market intelligence report on Parking Meter is prepared through diligent compilation of analytical study based on COVID-19 impacts, historical records, current and upcoming statistics and future developments. The intelligence report prepared contains details on the leading players of the Parking Meter market, along with various depending aspects related and associated with the market. In addition, the report utilizes various analytical and test methods such as S.T.E.E.P.L.E., Regression analysis, S.W.O.T. (analysis methods) and ANOVA and FRAP (test methods), to identify the overlooked factor that could alter the state of the market and its implication it would have on the trend of the market. Parking Meter industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Impact of Covid-19 on Parking Meter Market Analysis: The utility-owned segment is mainly being driven by increasing financial incentives and regulatory supports from the governments globally. The current utility-owned Parking Meter are affected primarily by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the projects in China, the US, Germany, and South Korea are delayed, and the companies are facing short-term operational issues due to supply chain constraints and lack of site access due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Under an exclusive section that unleashes the covid-19 impact analysis on Parking Meter market, the report attempts to track the evolution of growth path of market from 2019, through 2020, and post the medical crisis. While the pandemic has compelled entire industry to shift its preferences, it has turned the industry and its sub-sectors upside down within no time. The report covers deep-dive analysis of this impact particularly on the Parking Meter market.

Global Parking Meter market is estimated to be valued at Million US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

Key Companies

FLOWBIRD

POM Inc.

Hectronic

Kinouwell Tech

IEM

METRIC Group Ltd

J.J. MacKay Canada Limited

IPS Group, Inc.

Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology

Ventek International

Parking BOXX

CivicSmart, Inc.

LocoMobi Inc

Key Product Type

Parking Meter (Single Space)

Parking Kiosks (Multi Space)

Market by Application

Government Institutions

Hospitals

Parks

Transit Systems

Malls & Stadiums

Others

Later, the report gives detailed analysis about the major factors fuelling the expansion of Parking Meter Market in the coming years. Some of the major factors driving the growth of Parking Meter Market are-

Buyers

Suppliers

Investors

End User Industry

Parking Meter Market Regional Analysis Includes:

⇛ Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

⇛ Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

⇛ North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

⇛ South America (Brazil etc.)

⇛ The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Key Questions Answered in this Report on the Parking Meter Market:

⟴ How much revenue will the Parking Meter market generate by the end of the forecast period?

⟴ Which segment of the market is likely to have the maximum market share by 2026?

⟴ What are the impact factors and their effects on the market for Parking Meters?

⟴ Which regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall Parking Meter market?

⟴ What are the indicators expected to drive the Parking Meter market?

⟴ What are the essential strategies incorporated by key stakeholders in the Parking Meter market to expand their geographic presence?

⟴ What are the major advancements being witnessed in the Parking Meter market?

⟴ How do regulatory norms affect the market for Parking Meter?

