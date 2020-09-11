People Counting System Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Industry Outlook, Business Growth, Report Latest Research, Business Analysis and Forecast Analysis Research By 360 Market Updates

This report focuses on Professional Global People Counting System Market 2020 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level. Global People Counting System Market comprehensive analysis of the business models, key ways, and individual market shares of some of the most outstanding players during this landscape.

People counting systems are devices that are used to count the number of people traveling a certain entrance or passage. In retail stores, they are usually deployed to calculate conversion rate and marketing effectiveness and are used in staff planning.

The people counting system market is expected to be worth USD 1533.30 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 18 % between 2016 and 2022. The growth of this market is propelled by the growing retail sector and increase in adoption rate of people counting systems, availability of economical and easy-to-install solutions, and increasing demand from transportation sector for people counting solutions. The advancements in people counting solutions such as availability of 3D people counting and the growing opportunity in emerging markets such as Latin America, Middle East and Africa would provide ample growth opportunities for the people counting system market in the coming years.

The video-based technology is expected to dominate the people counting system market during the forecast period. The video-based technology offers high accuracy during high-volume traffic, ability to detect the direction in which person or shopper is moving, remains unaffected in varying environments of light, heat, shadows, and it can easily distinguish people from objects and track continuously through a large area for an extended period of time.

The People Counting System market was valued at 690 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 2410 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for People Counting System.

RetailNext

Brickstream

ShopperTrak

DILAX Intelcom GmbH

IRIS-GmbH

Eurotech S.p.A.

InfraRed Integrated Systems

Axiomatic Technology

Hikvision

Axis Communication AB

WINNER Technology

Countwise LLC

V-Count

Xovis AG

IEE S.A.

The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to determine market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to unique tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the presentation of industries. On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

IR Beam

Thermal Imaging

Video Based

The People Counting System Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

Retail

Transportation

Banking & Finance

Hospitality

Sports & Entertainment

Government