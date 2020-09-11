Peppermint Oil Market: Analysis and In-depth study on market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2017 to 2022

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Peppermint Oil market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Peppermint Oil market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Peppermint Oil market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Peppermint Oil market.

As per the report, the Peppermint Oil market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Peppermint Oil market are highlighted in the report. Although the Peppermint Oil market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

The competitive landscape section of the peppermint oil market provides the users with a concise list of the market players in the peppermint oil marketplace. Few of the profiled players in the peppermint oil market report are Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils, Green Fields Oil Factory, IL Health & Beauty Natural Oils Co. Inc., Aromaaz International, Aksuvital, Natures Natural India, Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., Young Living Essential Oils LC, Biolandes, Greenleaf Extractions Pvt Ltd, The Lebermuth Company, Synthite Industries Ltd., doTerra and Bio Extracts (Pvt) Ltd. are among the top companies operating in the global peppermint oil market.

The peppermint oil market is marked by manufacturers engaged in foraying new business ventures, procuring certifications and strengthening their R&D facilities. For example, in 2017, Synthite Group, a global provider of spices and essential oil ventured into the personal care segment and is likely to begin the production of soaps and hair oil. The Lebermuth Company has recently received a Safe Quality Food (SQF) certification which is expected to enhance consumer trust of Lebermuth’s fragrance and flavor ingredients. Another global leader in the peppermint oil market, doTERRA, recently inaugurated an Agriculture Laboratory in Nepal with an aim to contribute to strengthening agriculture education and increasing farmers’ access to advanced technology.

Definition

Peppermint oil is extracted from the peppermint plant which is a hybrid mint of watermint and spearmint. Peppermint oil contains high concentrations of menthone and pulegone that have natural pesticide characteristics. Along with its well-known cooling effect, peppermint oil is studied for its carminative effect and short-term treatment of irritable bowel syndrome and other minor ailments.

About the Report

Fact.MR has compiled a study of the peppermint oil market and published a report titled, “Peppermint Oil Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Market insights 2017 to 2022”. The peppermint oil market report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the peppermint oil market which includes a thorough assessment of prevailing trends in the essential oil industry, future opportunities, market drivers and challenges are covered.

Additional Questions Answered

In addition to the aforementioned key insights of the peppermint oil market, the report also covers other vital facets that hold prominent influence in transforming the global landscape of the peppermint oil market during the forecast period 2017 – 2022.

How is the changing legislation regarding the use of natural ingredients in the F&B and therapeutics industries impacting the peppermint oil marketplace?

Which will be leading region in the peppermint oil market during the forecast period?

Amid the growing demand for peppermint oil, which will be the most preferred distribution channel during the forecast in the peppermint oil market?

What is the projected revenue generated by the Peppermint Oil market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Peppermint Oil market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Peppermint Oil market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Peppermint Oil market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

