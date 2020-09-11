Personal Care Active Ingredients Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019 to 2029

Assessment of the Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market

Fact. MR’s latest published report on the global Personal Care Active Ingredients market highlights the important parameters that are expected to influence market growth in the upcoming years. Further, by taking into account the historical data collected from the period 2015-2019 and analyzing the current trends and market scenario, the analysts offer highly accurate estimates regarding the future prospects of the market.

The study further highlights the key market trends in the current market landscape and its potential impact on the future dynamics of the market. The micro and macro-economic growth indicators are thoroughly investigated in the presented report while predicting the course of the Personal Care Active Ingredients market during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Critical Questions Answered

What is the projected market size of the Personal Care Active Ingredients market in 2019? What are the growth prospects of the emerging market players in the Personal Care Active Ingredients market? Who are the leading Personal Care Active Ingredients manufacturers? What is the most adopted distribution channel adopted by players in the Personal Care Active Ingredients market? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period?

Key Takeaways from the Personal Care Active Ingredients Market Report

Timeline of the technological developments within the Personal Care Active Ingredients market landscape

New product launches and innovations

Consumption analysis of the Personal Care Active Ingredients in end markets

Scope of innovation in the Personal Care Active Ingredients market

Winning strategies of established players in the Personal Care Active Ingredients market

Personal Care Active Ingredients Market Segmentation

The report is split into different market segments to enable readers to understand the various aspects of the Personal Care Active Ingredients market at the microscopic level. Different segments included in the presented report:

Key Market Tenet of Personal Care Active Ingredients Manufacturers

Manufacturers have been focusing on product innovation to obtain a competitive advantage in the personal care active ingredient market. Product innovations are centered on improving functionality and safety of active ingredients. Global manufacturers in the market are heavily investing in research & development activities for bio-active ingredients for different skin types and skin conditions. Moreover, growing consumer awareness about the environment, health and sustainability has been driving the personal care active ingredients market for over a decade.

The natural personal care products market has registered double-digit growth since 2005. Active ingredient suppliers have been leveraging this growth by developing actives from natural-sources and certifying their products as “environment-friendly” for the need of natural brands.

Sizable customer base along with the availability of advanced formulation technology makes a few selected players dominate the global supply. The market is characterized by consolidation in established markets and is relatively fragmented in high potential but emerging countries

Prominent players with established market presence in global personal care active ingredients markets include BASF SE, Clariant AG, Croda, DSM, Evonik Industries AG, Lucas Meyer Cosmetics (IFF), and Symrise AG, amongst others.

Key players are developing innovative technology for personal care active ingredients to enhance consumer experience. For instance, BASF SE has collaborated with CTIBiotech, a biotechnology company to develop a 3D model of biostructured skin and reconstructed skin for research on anti-inflammatory properties of active ingredients.

Demand for Personal Care Actives Ingredients Surges in North America and Europe, China Follows Close Behind

North America and Europe are the front running markets for personal care active ingredients with a high consumption rate. Likewise, Japan and South Korea are matured markets with presence of various global and local personal care product formulators. China, on other hand, is a growing market, where consumers are shifting towards high-end personal care products driving the use of active ingredients.

The ASEAN and South Asian countries will witness a high pace of growth, especially in countries like India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Latin America is a developing market with global manufacturers eyeing potential market expansion in the region. Brazil being the prominent country in the region, has a huge potential for market growth.

The growth projection of each segment and sub-segment is accurately represented in the report along with relevant figures, tables, and graphs.

