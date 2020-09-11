Pet Supplies Market 2020: Opportunities, Covid-19 Analysis, Segmentation, Business Revenue, Forecast and Future Plans by 2025

Pet Supplies Market: Introduction

Increase in pet humanization has resulted in the rising sale of pet supplies globally. Pet supplies take care of pet needs in nourishment, food and safety, exercise, medical attention, bedding, bathing products, and more.

Key Drivers of the Global Pet Supplies Market

In recent years, increase in pet ownership owing to altering cultural and socioeconomic factors is influencing growth of the pet care and service industry. Changes in consumer lifestyle and rising disposable income have also spurred pet adoption which is expected to drive the demand for pet supplies during the forecast years.

Pet owners treat their pets (cats, dogs, and even mammals) like their family members. Owners are focusing on indulging and humanizing the small pets much more than large pets. Furthermore, demographic shift toward smaller households has encouraged consumers to plug the familial gap with a feline or canine companion. Additionally, increasing incomes have also encouraged families to indulge in pets and provide more facilities to their pets. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the pet supplies market in the coming years

Market in Asia Pacific to Expand Rapidly

In terms of geography, the global pet supplies market can be divided into five regions North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the pet supplies market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the pet supplies market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America pet supplies market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

North America and Europe hold majority of share in the global pet supplies market due to rapid rise in number of pet owners and adoption of smart and technologically advanced products in prominent countries such as the U.S, U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and various other European countries.

Demand in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to expand at a significant pace compared to other regions in the near future due to increase in awareness about pet care products embedded with high technology etc. in China, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and other Asian countries.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The pet supplies market is fragmented due to the presence of various global, regional, and local players. Players are implementing technological advancements and increasing innovative products to gain competitive advantage in the pet supplies market. Irreplaceable value propositions in product offerings and stable product development is likely to support the growth capability of the market in the coming years.

A few of the key players operating in the global pet supplies market are:

Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.

Champion Petfoods

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Doskocil Manufacturing Company, Inc. (Pet Mate)

General Mills Inc.

Greenies

KONG Company

Mars, Incorporated

Nestlé

Pet Care Inc.

Petco Animal Supplies, Inc.

Unicharm Corporation

Global Pet Supplies Market: Research Scope

Global Pet Supplies Market, by Type

Food Supplies

Grooming/Toys Supplies

Apparel

Health & Wellness Supplies

Flea & Ticks Products

Cleanup & Bathing Supplies

Bowls, Feeders & Waterers

Accessories

Others (Bedding, etc.)

Global Pet Supplies Market, by Pet Type

Dog

Cat

Birds

Fish & Aquatics

Small Animals

Others (Horse, etc.)

Global Pet Supplies Market, by Price

Low

Medium

High

Global Pet Supplies Market, by Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Portal Company Owned Portal

Offline Large Format Stores Specialty Stores Independent Retailers



Global Pet Supplies Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report on the global pet supplies market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

