Pet Supplies Market 2020: Opportunities, Covid-19 Analysis, Segmentation, Business Revenue, Forecast and Future Plans by 2025

Pet Supplies Market: Introduction
- Increase in pet humanization has resulted in the rising sale of pet supplies globally. Pet supplies take care of pet needs in nourishment, food and safety, exercise, medical attention, bedding, bathing products, and more.
Key Drivers of the Global Pet Supplies Market
- In recent years, increase in pet ownership owing to altering cultural and socioeconomic factors is influencing growth of the pet care and service industry. Changes in consumer lifestyle and rising disposable income have also spurred pet adoption which is expected to drive the demand for pet supplies during the forecast years.
- Pet owners treat their pets (cats, dogs, and even mammals) like their family members. Owners are focusing on indulging and humanizing the small pets much more than large pets. Furthermore, demographic shift toward smaller households has encouraged consumers to plug the familial gap with a feline or canine companion. Additionally, increasing incomes have also encouraged families to indulge in pets and provide more facilities to their pets. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the pet supplies market in the coming years
Market in Asia Pacific to Expand Rapidly
- In terms of geography, the global pet supplies market can be divided into five regions North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)
- North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the pet supplies market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the pet supplies market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America pet supplies market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.
- North America and Europe hold majority of share in the global pet supplies market due to rapid rise in number of pet owners and adoption of smart and technologically advanced products in prominent countries such as the U.S, U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and various other European countries.
- Demand in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to expand at a significant pace compared to other regions in the near future due to increase in awareness about pet care products embedded with high technology etc. in China, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and other Asian countries.
Key Players Operating in the Global Market
The pet supplies market is fragmented due to the presence of various global, regional, and local players. Players are implementing technological advancements and increasing innovative products to gain competitive advantage in the pet supplies market. Irreplaceable value propositions in product offerings and stable product development is likely to support the growth capability of the market in the coming years.
A few of the key players operating in the global pet supplies market are:
- Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.
- Champion Petfoods
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- Doskocil Manufacturing Company, Inc. (Pet Mate)
- General Mills Inc.
- Greenies
- KONG Company
- Mars, Incorporated
- Nestlé
- Pet Care Inc.
- Petco Animal Supplies, Inc.
- Unicharm Corporation
Global Pet Supplies Market: Research Scope
Global Pet Supplies Market, by Type
- Food Supplies
- Grooming/Toys Supplies
- Apparel
- Health & Wellness Supplies
- Flea & Ticks Products
- Cleanup & Bathing Supplies
- Bowls, Feeders & Waterers
- Accessories
- Others (Bedding, etc.)
Global Pet Supplies Market, by Pet Type
- Dog
- Cat
- Birds
- Fish & Aquatics
- Small Animals
- Others (Horse, etc.)
Global Pet Supplies Market, by Price
- Low
- Medium
- High
Global Pet Supplies Market, by Distribution Channel
- Online
- E-commerce Portal
- Company Owned Portal
- Offline
- Large Format Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Independent Retailers
Global Pet Supplies Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The report on the global pet supplies market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
The study is a source of reliable data on:
- Market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
