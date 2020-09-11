Photonic Integrated Circuit Market 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, GrowthFactors, Development and Forecast to 2023 Research Report

Global “Photonic Integrated Circuit Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Photonic Integrated Circuit market is provided detail in this report.

Market Overview:

The key manufacturers covered in this Photonic Integrated Circuit market industry report:

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the Photonic Integrated Circuit market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Photonic Integrated Circuit market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Photonic Integrated Circuit market?

What are the challenges to Photonic Integrated Circuit market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Photonic Integrated Circuit market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Photonic Integrated Circuit market?

Trending factors influencing the Photonic Integrated Circuit market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Photonic Integrated Circuit market?

Key Market Trends:

III-V Material to Hold a Major Market Share

GaAs photonics is a significantly tiny market, whose principal application was data centers. However, after the introduction of a 3D sensing function using GaAs-based VCSELs in Apple’s iPhone X, GaAs VCSEL has attained enormous growth.

The growth in 3D sensing applications in the consumer electronics market, automotive lighting, the increasing LiDAR applications, horticultural lighting, IR LED applications and display applications are expected to increase the demand for GaAs photonics over the forecast period.

In III-V materials, the market potential for InP (Indium Phosphide) PIC is considered very high. It can best be understood as a subset of the PIC market, which as a whole is further developed. The increasing potential for data center solutions and data center construction across the world is expected to aid the adoption of InP PIC over the forecast period.

North America to Hold a Major Market Share

In North America, the demand for photonic integrated circuits (PIC)-based products is driven by data centers and WAN applications of fiber optic communication. The need for high-speed data transmission increased the data traffic in cloud computing, and the rapid roll-out of IoT has created a potentially booming photonic integrated circuit industry in the region.

Service providers are facing an increasing demand for bandwidth, much of which is being driven by mobile, video, and cloud-based service. For instance, in the United States, video streaming from Netflix alone accounts for nearly a quarter of all bytes transferred at peak times. Companies are expected to base their optical networks on the PIC, which is expected to contribute to the market’s growth positively.

Study objectives of Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Photonic Integrated Circuit market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Photonic Integrated Circuit market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Photonic Integrated Circuit market trends that influence the global Photonic Integrated Circuit market

Detailed TOC of Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Market

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Analysis Methodology

2.2 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Wide Range of Applications in Telecommunications and Data Centers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Strong Demand for Traditional ICs

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Component

5.1.1 Laser (Optical Laser)

5.1.2 Modulators

5.1.3 Detectors

5.1.4 Transceivers

5.1.5 Multiplexer / Demultiplexer (MUX/DEMUX)

5.1.6 Optical Amplifiers

5.2 By Type of Raw Material

5.2.1 III-V Material

5.2.2 Lithium Niobate

5.2.3 Silica-on-Silicon

5.2.4 Quantum Dots

5.2.5 Other Raw Materials (Graphene, Silicon-on-Insulator)

5.3 By Integration Process

5.3.1 Hybrid

5.3.2 Monolithic

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Telecommunications

5.4.2 Biomedical

5.4.3 Data Centers

5.4.4 Other Applications (Optical Sensors(LiDAR), Metrology, etc.)

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Neophotonics Corporation

6.1.2 Infinera Corporation

6.1.3 Lumentum Holdings Inc.

6.1.4 Intel Corporation

6.1.5 Colorchip Ltd

6.1.6 Ciena Corporation

6.1.7 Finisar Corporation

6.1.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

6.1.9 Source Photonics Inc.

6.1.10 Luxtera

6.1.11 VLC Photonics

6.1.12 Mellanox Technologies Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

