POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by By 360 Market Updates

POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer is the Point-of-care Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer, which is defined as a medical diagnostic analyzer at or near the point of care—that is, at the time and place of patient care.

In the last several years, global market of POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 8.53%. In 2016, global revenue of POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer is nearly 442 M USD; the actual production is about 237 K Unit.

The global average price of POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer is in the decreasing trend, from 1901 USD/Unit in 2013 to 1848 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer includes Bench-top, Compact, Portable, and the proportion of bench-top in 2016 is about 49%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

The Global POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer market is valued at 470 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 890 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Alere

Siemens

Roche

Trinity Biotech

GREEN CROSS MEDIS

EKF Diagnostics

OSANG Healthcare

HUMAN Diagnostics

Erba Diagnostics

PTS Diagnostics

Liteon Technology

DiaSys Diagnostic

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Bench-top

Compact

The POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer market for each application, including: –

Hospital

Lab