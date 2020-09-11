Rapid Industrialization to Boost Foot Orthotics Insoles Growth by 2019-2026

The global Foot Orthotics Insoles market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Foot Orthotics Insoles market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Dr. Scholls (Bayer)

Superfeet

Implus

Sidas

OttoBock

Bauerfeind

Aetrex Worldwide

Wintersteiger (BootDocs)

Powerstep

Footbalance Systems

Comfortfit Labs

Euroleathers

Hanger

DJO

ProFoot

Foot Orthotics Insoles Breakdown Data by Type

Leather

Polypropylene

Others

Polypropylene was leading segment and it accounted for over 42.7% market share of total revenue generated in 2018.

Foot Orthotics Insoles Breakdown Data by Application

Sports

Medical

Other

