Real-time Feedback Software Market 2020 Global Analysis by Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud); Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises) and Geography

Real-time feedback has been greeted as the holy grail of employee performance management. Giving employees feedback on their performance in real-time enables them to course-correct, and progress quickly. Real-time feedback leads to more meeting of employees as well as higher retention rates.

Removal of recency bias, improvement in employee performance, and onboard new employees more quickly and efficiently are some of the major factors driving the growth of the real-time feedback software market. Moreover, an increase in the quality and accuracy of performance data is anticipated to boost the growth of the real-time feedback software market.

Key Players:

15Five

2. Engagiant Software LLC. (iRevu)

3. Impraise

4. Kudos Inc.

5. Lattice

6. Peakon

7. Reviewsnap

8. Saba Software

9. TINYpulse

10. viGlobal Inc.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Real-time Feedback Software Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Real-time Feedback Software Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Real-time Feedback Software Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Real-time Feedback Software Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Real-time Feedback Software Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Real-time Feedback Software Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

