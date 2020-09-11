Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Industry Size Analyzed by Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Applications Analysis and Future Prospects By 360 Market Updates

Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer Market 2020 Industry Report analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.

There are multiple types of backflow preventers, the three most common being the pressure vacuum breaker (PVB), the reduced pressure zone (RPZ), and the double check assembly (DCA).

, This report studies The Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer market, a reduced pressure zone device (RPZD, RPZ, or RPZ valve) is a type of backflow prevention device commonly used to protect water supplies from contamination.

, The reduced pressure zone backflow preventer industry has got a steady positive development in the past five years. From 2012-2017 the average growth rate of global production of reduced pressure zone backflow preventer is 4.18 %. In 2012, the global production of reduced pressure zone backflow preventer product is 245.6 k units, while in 2016, the total production is 376.3 k units.

Global reduced pressure zone backflow preventer industry is not very concentrated. The leading manufactures are WATTS, APOLLO, ZURN, Emerson and Caleffi. The top 5 manufacturers occupied 57.57% of the total market in 2016.

North America remains the largest market for reduced pressure zone backflow preventer sales with a market share of 37.67%, followed by Europe and China, with market share of 37.34% and 11.47% , The Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer market was valued at 84 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 120 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer.

List of Top Manufacturers/Key-players of Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer market forecast (2020 – 2025):

WATTS

APOLLO

ZURN

Emerson

Caleffi

Reliance

A.R.I. Flow Control

Tianjin Guowei

Hebei Tongli

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into:

Stainless Steel

Ductile Iron

Stainless Steel

Ductile Iron

Bronze

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer market for each application, including:

Chemical Plant

Water Stations