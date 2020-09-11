Rendered Products Market Size, Share, trends, Demands and Forecast till 2026

The increasing demand for rendered animal products due to its rich source of minerals, proteins, and vitamins is likely to create new growth opportunities for the rendered products market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Rendered Products Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Source (Sheep, Poultry, Beef, Pork, Others), By Grade Type (Feed Grade, Food Grade, Industrial Grade), By Application (Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Biofuel, Cosmetics, Fertilizers, Others), and Geography Forecast Till 2026” the surge in the fertilizers industry is predicted to bolster healthy growth of the market.

List of the leading players operating in the Global Rendered Products Market includes;

JBS USA Holdings Inc.,

Tyson Foods Inc.,

West Coast Reduction Ltd.,

Valley Proteins Inc.,

SOLEVAL,

National Renderers Association,

Allana Group,

Leo Group Limited,

Smithfield Foods Inc., and SAS Europe Ltd.

According to the report, the rendered products based on the source are classified into sheep, poultry, beef, pork, and others. The beef segment is predicted to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to its numerous applications in industries such as animal feed, food & beverage, biofuel, cosmetics, and others. Furthermore, the increasing use of beef fat in the production of tallow is expected to aid the segment’s growth in the forthcoming years.

The rendered products based on application is classified into food & beverage, animal feed, biofuel, cosmetics, fertilizers, and others. The animal feed segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to the rising utilization of animal by-products in livestock feed. Animal feed is also used for the improvement in the nutrition level of animal feed, which, in turn, is likely to accelerate the growth of the market.

The report on rendered products market size emphasizes on signifying a complete assessment of the market. It contains facts, thoughtful insights, historical information, industry-validated market information, and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It offers valuable insights into all the notable developments of the market. It shares a complete overview of all the segments & parts of the market and also provides statistical data on all the regions. It is created after extensive research followed by an all-encompassing analysis to benefit companies, stakeholders, financers, and potential investors. Moreover, it also includes product launches, acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, and industry developments.

Launch New Meal kits by Instant Pot and Tyson to Spur Growth Opportunities

The partnership between Tyson Foods, Inc. and Instant Brands Inc. to launch new instant pot kits is expected to accelerate the rendered products market revenue during the forecast period. For instance, Tyson Foods, Inc. collaborates with Instant Brands Inc. to launch meal kits, which are designed to cook in the Instant Pot in 20 minutes, and the fully prepared kits contain Tyson 100% natural chicken with no antibiotics ever, premium long-grain rice and sauces.

Key Segments Covered in the Rendered Products Market Report are

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/rendered-products-market-100806

The kits come in three culinary-inspired varieties: Hatch Green Chile Chicken and Rice Casserole, Cajun Style Chicken and Rice, and Teriyaki Chicken and Rice. Furthermore, the launch of a new rendering plant by Ruscontractor is expected to bolster the healthy growth of the market. For instance, in 2017, a new rendering plant was launched by Ruscontractor, a prominent part of the DAMATE Group. The company launched its new high-tech rendering plant with Mavitec’s rendering equipment. The newly built plant is based in the Penza region, Russia and aims to process turkey by-products and birds.

Nonetheless, stringent regulations on the rendering of animals and their by-products is expected to restrict the growth of the market. In addition, high consumer inclination towards clean-label products and organic food products for application in the food & beverage industry is likely to hamper the rendered products market share during the forecast period.

Well-Established Rendering Industry to Support Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the rendered products market trends during the forecast period owing to the well-established rendering industry in the US. The presence of meat-eating consumers, coupled with rising concern regarding food safety, is expected to boost the rendered products market share in North America. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the speedy industrialization. The shift in food habits and surge in disposable income is expected to boost the rendered products market growth in Asia Pacific.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Research Experts

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/rendered-products-market-100806

Related News:

The global Dairy Alternatives Market is set to grow remarkably …

COVID-19 Impact Affects Dairy Alternatives Market Globally in 2020