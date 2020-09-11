Research Study on Cathode Materials Market Predicts Steady Growth | COVID19 Impact Analysis | Key Players: Umicore, Toda Kogyo, Sumitomo, Showa Denko, Pulead Technology Industry

Global Cathode Materials market is accounted for $15.19 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $28.41 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is mainly driven by increasing demand for consumer electronics, increasing adoption of Lithium-ion cathode technology in the renewable energy industry and advancements in the batteries for energy storing devices. However, Safety issues related to cathode materials is hampering the market growth.

On the basis of material, Li-Ion Cathode materials widely compelled as the power or energy maker for everything from portable electronics to electric vehicles. Cathode materials have a tendency of undergoing oxidation/reduction reactions using electrochemical systems by allowing a spontaneous oxidation reaction at the surface while sending electrons to the positive electrode through an external circuit, causing a reduction reaction.

Some of the keyplayers of the market are Umicore, Toda Kogyo Corp., Sumitomo Corporation, Showa Denko, Pulead Technology Industry, Posco, Nichia Corporation, Nei Corporation, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, L&F, Kureha Corporation, Johnson Matthey, Hitachi Chemical, Gravita India, DOW Chemical, BASF, and 3M

Materials Covered:

-Active materials

-Binders

-Foils

-Li-Ion Cathode Materials

-Lead-Acid Cathode Materials

-Other Cathode Materials

Battery Types Covered:

-Li-Ion

-Lead-Acid

-Other Battery Types

Applications Covered:

-Electronics

-Energy Storage System

-Power Tools

-Automotive

