The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall RF Microneedling market globally. This report on ‘RF Microneedling market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

RF Microneedling is a process that filters the face treating most types of acne scars, resurfacing skin color, tightening and firing aging skin and helping the face regain its volume. It delivers RF energy deep into the dermis enhancing the skin and reducing the scars of the face.

Top Companies:

– Eclipse Aesthetics

– DermaQuip

– MDPen

– Dermapen World

– Bellus Medical

– Osada, Inc

– Stryker

– Delasco

– CONMED Corporation

– Medtronic

The RF Microneedling market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as preference of RF Microneedling over traditional Microneedling, awareness about the treatment, increasing preference of good looks and scar less face, growing prevalence of skin disease such as actinic keratosis, increasing demand for outpatient and minimally invasive dermabraison procedures. Nevertheless, high cost of the treatment and sophistications included in this is expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

