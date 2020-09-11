Rifle Scopes Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Rifle Scopes Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rifle Scopes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Rifle Scopes:

Riflescope, also known as optical sight, is has unique features which provide a positive and repeatable return to your zero from any elevation adjustment. It is widely used for hunting, shooting sports, armed forces, etc. Rifle Scopes Market Manufactures:

Bushnell

Leupold

Burris

Nikon

Schmidt-Bender

WALTHER

Hawke Optics

Nightforce

BSA

Hensoldt

Vortex Optics

Barska

Aimpoint

LEAPERS

Tasco

Swarovski

Weaveroptics

Meopta

Gamo

Millett

Zeiss

Sightron

Simmons

Sightmark

Norinco Group

Sam Electrical Equipments

Nantong Universal Optical Instrument

Ntans Rifle Scopes Market Types:

Telescopic Sight

Collimating Optical Sight

Reflex Sight

Other Rifle Scopes Market Applications:

Hunting

Shooting Sports

Armed Forces

Other

Scope of this Report:

Riflescope is a fragmented industry with a variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately-owned companies. The top three producers account for 16.68% of the market in terms of volume. Most companies involved in this industry are professional manufacturers of riflescope and binocular with no other major products, while some players are well known lens producers that supply high-quality products, such as Nikon and Zeiss.

The riflescope is driven by several factors, among which the most crucial ones are hunting, shooting sports and armed forces. Hunting is the major application of riflescope, which accounted for 23.14%. of world riflescope consumption in 2016 in terms of volume. Shooting sports and hunting have emerging to be a fast-growing market of riflescope in developed countries.