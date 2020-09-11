Robotics Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Global “Robotics Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Robotics market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Robotics Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Service Robotics to Register Highest Growth

Factors like the aging population and shortages of healthcare workers is driving the demand for assistive technology robots. Companies like KUKA(healthcare subsidiary Swisslog) are specializing in robots for healthcare applications. For instance, Swisslog’s Relay is designed for inpatient and outpatient services, like the transport of medicines and other hazardous medications, including chemotherapy.

The emergence of robotic technology has transformed the way businesses are carrying out their operations. Moreover, with the proliferation of e-commerce, the need for automated warehouses is increasing. Kiva and Mobile industrial Robots(MiR) are prominent companies among other startups that are innovating in the warehouse robotics space.

Fully automated solutions are providing huge opportunities for warehouse purposes. For instance, MiR’s warehouse robot, MiR 500, a flexible- easy-to-program robots equipped with a laser-scanning technology and lifting capacity of 1,102 lbs and a speed of about 4.5 mph, is designed to automate the transportation of pallets and heavy loads throughout a warehouse. New innovations apart from the laser technologies in warehouse robotics are being led by the startups. For instance, inVia Robotics, a California based startup is developing warehouse cobots, that can work right alongside humans.

Asia -Pacific to Hold Major Share

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to significant adoption of industrial robots throughout the region. China is dominating the regional adoption rate of robotics, owing to the massive deployment in the country’s dominating electronic and automotive manufacturing sector. As these sectors are also developing at a high rate in other economies in the region like India, there is vast potential for growth in the market studied. The regional government is also a major factor for the development of the regional robotics market. For instance, India plans to invest in military robotics, and by 2023, the country is preparing to deploy advanced robotic soldiers. Also, a New Delhi-based company is building robots for the Indian Army.

Detailed TOC of Robotics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Advent Of Industry 4.0 Driving Automation

4.3.2 Increasing Emphasis On Safety

4.3.3 Demand From The Oil And Gas Industry

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Cost Of Installation

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Industrial

5.1.2 Service

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 End Users of Industrial Robots

5.2.1.1 Automotive

5.2.1.2 Food and Beverage

5.2.1.3 Electronics

5.2.1.4 Other End Users of Industrial Robots

5.2.2 End Users of Service Robots

5.2.2.1 Logistics

5.2.2.2 Military and Defense

5.2.2.3 Medical and Healthcare

5.2.2.4 Other End Users of Service Robots

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ABB Ltd

6.1.2 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

6.1.3 Denso Corporation

6.1.4 Fanuc Corporation

6.1.5 Kuka AG

6.1.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

6.1.7 Toshiba Corporation

6.1.8 Panasonic Corporation

6.1.9 Staubli International AG

6.1.10 Nachi Robotic Systems Inc.

6.1.11 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd

6.1.12 Seiko Epson Corporation

6.1.13 Comau SpA

6.1.14 Adept Technologies Inc.

6.1.15 Intuitive Surgical Inc.

6.1.16 Stryker Corporation

6.1.17 Maxar Technologies Ltd (Mda Corporation)

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

