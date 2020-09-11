Rollators Market Overview, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities by 2030

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Rollators Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global rollators market is estimated to be over US$ 92 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2019 to 2030.

The growth of the rollators market can be attributed to several factors such as increasing disposable income and growing adoption of clinical rollators by emerging nations in healthcare units. Moreover, the growing incidences of chronic diseases with easier accessibility of rollators is anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of the global rollators market between 2020 and 2030.

The prominent players in the global rollators market are:

Medline Industries, Inc., GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., Invacare Corporation, Karman Healthcare, Inc., Medical Depot, Inc., Cardinal Health., HUMAN CARE, MEYRA GmbH, Bischoff & Bischoff, and Guangdong Kaiyang Medical Technology Group Co., Ltd. among others

The pace of population ageing is significantly increasing globally. According to United Nation report, in 2017, the global population aged 60 years and above was estimated at around 960 million. People of this age group have high chances to develop orthopaedic disorders and gait. They might find difficult to walk and, requires support or assistance to move around. Rollators are designed to help reduce the risk of falls by improving gait mechanics. Rollators enable them to move around independently regardless of severely diminished functional capabilities.

There are millions of cases of legs, feet, or back injury every year due to accidents and falling. An individual with any disabilities or injuries may find difficult to maintain balance and are at higher risk of falling. With the help of rollators, it becomes easier to balance, allowing them to walk more safely indoor and outdoor. Rollators can also be used post-treatment recovery and are frequently prescribed by doctors for improving mobility.

The typical price of rollators ranges between US$ 80 to US$ 600 and purchasing of such devices among middle and low-income countries prove to be a major restrain in the growth of the global rollators market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising adoption of clinical rollators, increasing ageing population, and a growing number of cases for prosthetics and orthotics is anticipated to present a lucrative growth scenario for the rollators market in this region. Furthermore, Asia has the greatest number of geriatric population, China has about 11% and India has around 6% population with age 65 and above, which will help to boost the rollator market in the forecast period.

