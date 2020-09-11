A report by The Insight Partner’s on the global Short Bowel Syndrome market discusses the growth of the market in great detail. It discusses thoroughly all factors promoting and deterring the market. The report also focuses on the competitive dynamics in the market by monitoring the strengths and weaknesses of prominent contributors and their key products.

Short bowel syndrome (SBS) is a metabolic disorder that occurs due to the malfunctioning or removal of the small intestine through surgery due to digestive illness. The consequences may be malabsorption, diarrhea, steatorrhea, fluid and electrolyte disturbances, and malnutrition. Short bowel syndrome is detected in Crohn’s disease, radiation enteritis, and mesenteric ischemia. If left untreated, SBS can lead to complication such as anemia and kidney stones.

The short bowel syndrome market is expected to grow due to the rise in diseases and geriatric population. However, strict regulations by the government hamper the market growth in the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in research and development activities propel the market growth in the upcoming year.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The short bowel syndrome market is segmented on the basis of drug class. Based on drug class, the market is segmented as glucagon-like peptide-2 (glp-2), growth hormone, glutamine and others.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Short Bowel Syndrome market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

A few leading companies operating in the global Short Bowel Syndrome market are

Ardelyx, Inc., Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc., GLyPharma Therapeutic, Inc. (Pfizer Inc.), Merck KGaA, Naia Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Nutrinia Ltd., OxThera, Sancilio & Company, Inc., Shire plc (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited), Zealand Pharma A/S

This report focuses on the global Short Bowel Syndrome market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Short Bowel Syndrome market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

