Smart Home Speakers Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

About Smart Home Speakers:

A speaker is an audio system that converts electromagnetic waves into sound waves. Portable speakers can be categorized into two types on the basis of technology: wired and wireless portable speakers. Wired speakers connect to the source using a cable through which an audio signal is transferred. The quality and speed of data transfer are relatively fast compared with wireless speakers. The demand for wired speakers is fast declining.

Sony

Bose

Harman International

DTS Inc

Yamaha

LG

Samsung

Sharp

Lenovo

Panasonic

JVC

VOXX

Onkyo & Pioneer

Nortek

Vizio

Edifier

Nakamichi Corporation

Vistron Audio Equipment Smart Home Speakers Market Types:

Wi-Fi Enabled

Bluetooth Enabled Smart Home Speakers Market Applications:

Sports

Leisure & Entertainments

Other

Wi-Fi-enabled smart home speakers work with both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and provide high data transfer speed. The demand for Wi-Fi enabled speakers is influenced by the increase in internet penetration and smartphone adoption by the millennial population in the country. This is inducing all the major manufacturers to focus on launching smart home speakers with Wi-Fi connectivity.