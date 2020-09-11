Smart PPE Market Driven by the Increasing Demand for Improved Safety and Visibility

Global Smart PPE Market: Snapshot

The global smart PPE market is estimated witness remarkable sales opportunities during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. This growth is attributed to increased use of smart PPE in various end-user industries such as firefighting. Smart PPE can be defined as wearable pieces of equipment that can be connected to Bluetooth or the Internet for delivering safety information to the wearer or others in the field. The specialty of these wearables is that they can gather data, adjust to conditions, and give warning of danger.

The segmentation of the global smart PPE market is performed on the basis of end-user and region. Based on end-user, the market for smart PPE is classified into manufacturing, firefighting, oil and gas, construction, and mining. Of them, firefighting is one of the lucrative segments driving market growth.

Global Smart PPE Market: Growth Dynamics

Smart PPE are majorly used by firefighters of all worldwide locations. The global smart PPE market is growing on the back of plethora of reasons. In recent times, there is remarkable increase in the instances of collisions, car accidents, and medical emergencies. As a result, the work of firefighters has increased immensely. This situation has created remarkable growth avenues for the global smart PPE market.

Many vendors from the global smart PPE market are focused on advancing the features of the products they offer. These features include provision for advanced functional operations, superior thermal protection, and improved water adsorption ability. Apart from this, gamut of enterprises are advancing their products by providing users with data transfer modules and smart sensors. All these features are helping firefighters to maintain their safety during their work. As a result, the global smart PPE market is witnessing prodigious demand avenues from all across the world.

Global Smart PPE Market: Competitive Analysis

The smart PPE market is highly fragmented in nature. Presence of many players indicates that the competitive landscape of the market for smart PPE is highly intense. Major enterprises working in the global smart PPE market are growing investments in research and development activities. The key purpose of this move is to advance the quality of products they offer.

Several companies from the smart PPE market are focused on rolling out innovative products. In addition to this, some vendors are attracting their customers by offering additional services. It includes the provision of connected PPE that uses cloud to offer interactivity, data analysis, and customer service. All these activities show that the global smart PPE market will develop at rapid speed during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The list of important players in the global smart PPE market includes:

DAQRI

3M

Honeywell

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Intellinium

HUMAN CONDITION SAFETY

Seebo

Global Smart PPE Market: Regional Assessment

The global smart PPE market is spread across five key regions, namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Of them, North America is one of the prominent regions in the market for smart PPE. Key reason for this growth is acceptance of advanced technology in this region. In addition to this, the development of end-user industries is one of the prominent reasons supporting the growth of the smart PPE market in North America.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

Below is a snapshot of these quadrants.

1. Customer Experience Map

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

2. Insights and Tools

The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at TMR adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.

3. Actionable Results

The findings presented in this study by TMR are an indispensable guide for meeting all business priorities, including mission-critical ones. The results when implemented have shown tangible benefits to business stakeholders and industry entities to boost their performance. The results are tailored to fit the individual strategic framework. The study also illustrates some of the recent case studies on solving various problems by companies they faced in their consolidation journey.

4. Strategic Frameworks

The study equips businesses and anyone interested in the market to frame broad strategic frameworks. This has become more important than ever, given the current uncertainty due to COVID-19. The study deliberates on consultations to overcome various such past disruptions and foresees new ones to boost the preparedness. The frameworks help businesses plan their strategic alignments for recovery from such disruptive trends. Further, analysts at TMR helps you break down the complex scenario and bring resiliency in uncertain times.

The report sheds light on various aspects and answers pertinent questions on the market. Some of the important ones are:

1. What can be the best investment choices for venturing into new product and service lines?

2. What value propositions should businesses aim at while making new research and development funding?

3. Which regulations will be most helpful for stakeholders to boost their supply chain network?

4. Which regions might see the demand maturing in certain segments in near future?

5. What are the some of the best cost optimization strategies with vendors that some well-entrenched players have gained success with?

6. Which are the key perspectives that the C-suite are leveraging to move businesses to new growth trajectory?

7. Which government regulations might challenge the status of key regional markets?

8. How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect opportunities in key growth areas?

9. What are some of the value-grab opportunities in various segments?

10. What will be the barrier to entry for new players in the market?