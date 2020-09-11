Soil Wetting Agents Market Research Report: Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2030 – Wilbur-Ellis, BASF

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Soil Wetting Agents Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global soil wetting agents market is estimated to be over US$ 120 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2030.

The significant growth of the market can be attributed to the significant usage of soil wetting agents in turf care applications and increase in adoption of precision farming and protected agriculture are anticipated to boost the growth of the soil wetting agents market over the forecast period. Extensive research & development by major companies or universities across the globe to introduce soil wetting agents with maximum safety and precision is expected to contribute to the market expansion. In 2019, many universities and companies such as University of Missouri, Columbia, Agriculture Development Group, INC and, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Blacksburg, published article on influence of repeated application of wetting agents on soil water repellency and microbial community.

Soil wetting agents market is largely driven by significant usage of these agents in turf care applications. Maintenance of grass in summer season is further augmenting demand of soil wetting agents. Moreover, increasing commercial agriculture practice, coupled with growing adoption of advance fertilizers, precision farming and protected agriculture, such factors are anticipated to boost growth the global soil wetting agents market in the near future.

Soil wetting agents market has a lucrative growth owing to changes in the farming practices and increase in the preference for quality food products with better yield. In addition, increasing the global environment concerns and growing number of gardens and sports clubs will boost the growth of the market. Majority of the local and international market players are actively involved in the innovation of newer soil wetting agents and launching new soil wetting agents expected to upsurge the revenue of the market. This is expected to propel the growth of the soil wetting agents market.

Lack of awareness regarding soil wetting agents among farmers and possible environmental effects caused by surfactants are factors that may hamper growth of the global soil wetting agents market. Moreover, stringent regulatory policies for product approval will hinder the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest CAGR in soil wetting agents market over forecast period. Increasing adoption of better farming practices in order to meet the food requirements of the growing population are factors which create a lucrative opportunity for growth of the market in this region. For instance, Latin America and Middle East & Africa are anticipated to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period owing to high demand for soil wetting agents from emerging economies such as Brazil, Mexico, and GCC countries for agriculture practices.

The prominent players in the global soil wetting agents market are:

Wilbur-Ellis Company, BASF SE, Nufarm Limited, Grow More, Inc., Seasol International Pty Ltd, Brett-Young Seeds Limited, Milliken Chemical, ADS Agrotech Private Limited, MD Biocoals Pvt. Ltd., Geoponics Corp., among others.

