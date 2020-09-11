Spectacle Lens Market 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, GrowthFactors, Development and Forecast to 2023 Research Report

Global “Spectacle Lens Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Spectacle Lens market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Spectacle Lens Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving Spectacle Lens market growth?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects in to the Spectacle Lens market shares?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the Spectacle Lens market industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of Spectacle Lens create from those of established entities?

Key Market Trends:

Prescription Glass Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period

Prescription glasses refer to spectacles whose lenses have been made specifically to match the wearer’s defects of vision. According to a report published by the Vision Council of America, in 2015, 76.2% of American adults used vision correction. The report also states that 159.2 million people in the United States used prescription eyeglasses as a means of vision correction. In addition, on the basis of gender, 61.2% men in the United States used eyeglasses whereas 67.3% of women used prescription glasses (2015).

The price of prescription glasses generally ranges between USD 5-USD 30. It depends upon various factors, such as frame type, frame size, gender, material, weight, and prescription-type (single vision, bifocal, etc.). Some of the brands for prescription glasses include Vincent Chase, John Jacobs, Ray-Ban, Tom Ford, Persol, Calvin Klein, etc., which hold a major share of the prescription glass market.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America dominated the overall spectacle lens market, owing to the speedy adoption of spectacles for vision care in the region, growing geriatric population, and increasing awareness. The United States accounted to be the major contributor to the North American spectacle lens market. The Vision Council of America reported that there were 188.7 million Americans wearing some form of vision correction in the country, which was just over 3 out of every 4 adults (as in 2015). Moreover, according to the Vision Council of America, the usage increased the most for OTC readers (from 29.8 million in 2014 to 30.9 million in 2015) and Rx sunglasses (from 27.4 million in 2014, to 29.1 million in 2015). In addition, the usage of prescription glasses increased from 156.5 million in 2014 to 159.2 million in 2015 in the country. Thus, all the aforementioned factors are expected to propel the growth of the US spectacle lens market.

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a five-year of Spectacle Lens market forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of Spectacle Lens market size.

Detailed TOC of Spectacle Lens Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Aging Population

4.2.2 Increasing Prevalence of Optical Disorders

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Poor Quality of Lens

4.4 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Single Vision

5.1.2 Bifocal

5.1.3 Trifocal

5.1.4 Progressive

5.2 By Coating Type

5.2.1 Anti-reflective Coating

5.2.2 Scratch-resistant Coating

5.2.3 Anti-fog Coating

5.2.4 UV Protection

5.2.5 Other Coatings

5.3 By Usage

5.3.1 Prescription Glass

5.3.2 OTC Reading Glass

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

6.1.2 Essilor International SA

6.1.3 Hoya Vision Care Company

6.1.4 Vision Ease

6.1.5 Seiko Optical Products Co. Ltd

6.1.6 Rodenstock GmbH

6.1.7 GKB Ophthalmics Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

