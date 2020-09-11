Spirulina Market Insights Report 2020 – DIC, Cyanotech, Parry Nutraceuticals, Hydrolina Biotech

Spirulina Market report offers detailed perceptions on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. This Spirulina market report enhanced on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures like ( DIC, Cyanotech, Parry Nutraceuticals, Hydrolina Biotech, King Dnarmsa, CBN, Green-A, Spirin, Chenghai Bao ER, Shenliu, SBD, Lanbao, Tianjian, Wuli Lvqi, Gangfa ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Product Picture and Specification, Capacity, Production, Cost, Revenue and Contact Information. In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this Spirulina market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and Spirulina industry geography segment.

This report studies the global market size of Spirulina in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Spirulina in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Spirulina market by players/brands, region, type and application.

Spirulina is a microscopic spiral shaped blue-green vegetable algae which grows in mineral-rich freshwater and saltwater sources. It provides an abundance of protein, vitamins, minerals, trace minerals, essential fatty acids, phytonutrients, and antioxidants.

First, the spirulina industry concentration is high; in the world wide, giant manufacturers mainly distribute in China, India and American. China has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like DIC, King Dnarmsa, CBN and Green-A, both have perfect products. In China, the manufacturers focus in Yunnan and Shandong province.

Second, as for consumption market, the global market sales were 11336 MT spirulina in 2015, which was much higher than that of 9128 in 2012.

Third, the sales market mainly focus on the China, USA, India, Japan and Europe etc. region. In 2013, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of phycocyanin as a natural colorant in food and beverage products. Since then, demand has risen dramatically, particularly in the Americas and Europe. In 2016, China was the leader consumption region with the sales market share of 45.70%. USA was the second sales market with sales share 22.75% in 2016.

Fourth, the price of spirulina was decreasing from 2012 to 2016, increased since 2017; also the gross margin decreased. It is expect that the price is also decreasing in future. The gross margin is about 12%-17% in 2015, while the global average spirulina price is about 10804 USD/MT in 2017.

Fifth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so its important to put an eye on economic indexes and leaders prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to health, especially in developed regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of spirulina will increase.

Sixth, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

In 2017, the global Spirulina market size was 120 million US$ and is forecast to 170 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Spirulina market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

Product types include:

⦿ Powder

⦿ Tablet

⦿ Extracts

End users/applications include:

⦿ Health Products

⦿ Feed

⦿ Others

Spirulina Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

(Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Key Highlights:

Competitors Analysis – analysis of Spirulina Market industry leading players with relation to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Manufacture Analysis – Production of the Spirulina market is analyzed with relation to different regions, varieties and applications, including value analysis of key players.

Resource and Consumption – Studies provide and consumption for the Spirulina Market, including the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also included.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Sales and revenue are studied for the various regions of the Spirulina Market, with price analysis as a crucial factor in revenue generation.

Other analyses – Information includes trade and distribution analysis for the Spirulina Market, and contact data of major makers, suppliers and key shoppers.

