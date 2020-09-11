Spunbond Nonwoven Market Growth Impact in 2020, Size, Share, Dynamics, Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2026

The global spunbond nonwoven market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Spunbond Nonwoven Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Polyester, Polypropylene , Polyethylene), By End-Use Industries (Personal Care & Hygiene, Medical, Agriculture, Packaging, Automotive, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other spunbond nonwoven market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Some of the Key Players of the Spunbond Nonwoven Market include:

RadiciGroup SpA, Avgol Ltd.,

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

PFNonwovens Czech s.r.o.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Schouw & Co.

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Fitesa S.A.

Berry Plastics Group, Inc.

Johns Manville Corporation

Others

Asia Pacific Held Largest Share Owing to Growing Inclination towards Personal Care products

Asia Pacific held the highest spunbond nonwoven market share in 2018 owing to the rising inclination of people towards personal care products. Japan, India, and China are the leading nations in this market. North America will exhibit significant growth in the coming years on account of a rise in the demand for polypropylene for use in the production of goods for personal hygiene. This is further attributed to the chemical resistance, tensile strength, and temperature tolerant properties of polypropylene.

Regional Analysis for Spunbond Nonwoven Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Spunbond Nonwoven Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Spunbond Nonwoven Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

