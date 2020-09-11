Starch and Starch Derivatives Market Size, Share, trends, Demands and Forecast till 2026

The increasing demand for convenience foods is a key factor expected to contribute positively to the global starch and starch derivatives market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Starch and Starch Derivatives Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Native Starches, Glucose Syrup, Maltodextrin, Hydrolysates, and Others), End-Use (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed, Papermaking, Textile, and Others) & Geography Forecast till 2026.” The increasing utilization of starches as food additives is likely to drive the global starch and starch derivatives market.

Key Market Players Performing in Global Starch and Starch Derivatives Market Include:

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Grain Processing Corp

Ingredion Inc.

Roquette

Tereos Starch & Sweeteners s.a.s.

Tate & Lyle

Agrana Group.

The global starch and starch derivatives market on the basis of end-use is segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceutical, animal feed, papermaking, textile, and others. The food and beverage followed by pharmaceutical is expected to witness high demand for starch and its derivatives.

The paper manufacturing sector is another leading sector utilizing significant quantities of primary and modified starches. In addition, papermaking is the largest non-food application for starches globally. Coated paper with improved printing traits is experiencing greater demand globally, which, will, in, turn, boost the starch and starch derivatives market revenue.

The report is focused on presenting the best information, an illustrative study consisting of numerous aspects allowing key players the propitious to remain steady in the global starch and starch derivatives market. The report also discusses in-depth the recent innovations and industrial development in the global starch and starch derivatives market.

Launch of New Corn Starch Ingredients Will Boost Growth

Ingredient supplier Ingredion Inc. launched two new organic-certified corn starch ingredients to its existing line of functional, clean-label starches. These starches are designed to withstand harsh processing conditions and cold temperatures in organic savoury foods, alternative-dairy products, refrigerated soups, sauces, and baby foods, among other applications.

The launch of new organic-certified corn starch ingredients by Ingredient supplier Ingredion Inc. is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global starch and starch derivatives market.

Moreover, Archer Daniels Midland Company acquired a 50 percent equity stake in the sweeteners and starches business of Russia-based Aston Foods and Food Ingredients, this investment marked an important addition to the expansion efforts of the global corn business of ADM. The acquisition is predicted to boost the global starch and starch derivatives market shares during the forecast period.

In addition, Tate & Lyle PLC announced to double the capacity of its non-GMO MALTOSWEET maltodextrin product line at its facility Slovakia, over the next two years in order to meet the increasing demand from baby foods sector.

The announcement from Tate & Lyle PLC is likely to stimulate the growth of the global starch and starch derivatives market.

Cost-competitiveness Will Enable Growth in Asia Pacific

The starch and starch derivatives market in Asia Pacific is witnessing a high demand for starch derivatives in pharmaceutical applications. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are at the forefront of regional development.

The non-toxic and non-irritant properties of starch derivatives, as well as the cost-competitiveness, are factors expected to further aid the expansion of starch and starch derivatives market in Asia-Pacific. The Middle East is emerging as one of the promising markets for starch and starch derivatives owing to its rapidly changing demographics and rising consumer demand for high quality and convenient food products.

The large cassava sector of Africa has a strong potential in making the region a self-sufficient in the production of native and modified starches. The major demand is expected to come from the sweeteners industry.

