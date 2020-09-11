Stents Market Worldwide Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Top Players, Increase Demand, Research Report by 2026

The global stents market is expected to witness a healthy growth owing to the rising prevalence of coronary heart and cardiovascular diseases. Key market insights have been shared by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Stents Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Coronary Stent, Vascular Stents, Ureteral Stent, Esophageal Stent), By Product (Dual Therapy Stents, Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffolds, Bio-engineered Stents), By Material (Non-degradable, Degradable), By Design (Coil, Helical spiral), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report puts forth a comprehensive market analysis and provides key information about the major factors that will influence the market.
Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Stents Market Report
- BIOTRONIK
- Medtronic
- BD
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Cardinal Health
- Elixir Medical Corporation
- Terumo Corporation
- Biosensors International Group
- Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
Key Segmentation of Stents Market:
By Type
- Coronary Stent
- Vascular Stents
- Ureteral Stent
- Esophageal Stent
- Biliary Stents
By Product
- Dual Therapy Stents (DTS)
- Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffolds (BVS)
- Bio-engineered Stents
- Drug-Eluting Stents (DES)
- Bare Metal Stents (BMS)
By Material
- Non-degradable
- Degradable
- Magnesium
- Poly-l-lactide acid (PLLA)
- Polycaprolactone (PCL)
By Design
- Coil
- Helical spiral
- Woven
- Individual rings
- Sequential rings
By End User
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Others
By Geography
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
