Strapping Machine Market (Covid-19 Impact Analysis) – Latest Industry Research And Future Growth Outlook 2030

Packaging has become a very important parameter to attract customers. Companies today are spending huge amount on packaging apart from the product itself, because even if the product is a quality product but is not packaged properly, it might be unattractive for the consumer. Similarly, a strapping machine is a vital component for the packaging industry as these machines are used to place a band or strap around the packages to hold and provide closure and security to the packages. The decision to select a strapping machine is very critical for packaging applications, because if the products are not strapped properly it can destroy or harm the product during transit and again a bad looking packaging may not attract customers.

Strapping Machine Market Dynamics:

The growth in the overall packaging industry drives the growth in the global strapping machine market and the strapping machine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% over the forecast period. The rising demand in consumer good, food and beverage industries majorly fuels the growth in the strapping machine market. Additionally, manufacturers are investing in these machines to achieve cost and product efficiency, focusing more on package safety which will further escalate the growth in the strapping machine market. However, the strapping machine market is capital intensive and requires a lot of capital investment to initiate manufacturing which acts as a major hindrance for companies to enter this market. Meanwhile, the recent trend is the rising growth in automatic strapping machines in comparison to physical handled strapping machines to reduce human intervention. Furthermore, the integration of strapping machines with the existing packaging line to streamline the end of line packaging process is also being seen as a recent trend in the strapping machine market.

Strapping Machine Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product type, the global Strapping Machine Market is segmented into:

Hand-tools strapping machines

Semiautomatic strapping machines

Automatic strapping machines

On the basis of material, the global Strapping Machine Market is segmented into:

PET

PP

Polyester

Baler Twines

Steel

PVC

On the basis of end use, the global Strapping Machine Market is segmented into:

Food and Beverage

Consumer good

Pharmaceutical

Wood

Building and Construction

Corrugated

Commercial Printing

Electronic industry

General Packaging

Newspaper

Postal

Others (Hay, Linen/Laundry, Lumber etc.)

On the basis of application, the global Strapping Machine Market is segmented into:

Closing

Bundling

Handling aid

Load securing

Strapping Machine Market – Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the strapping machine market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to witness a strong growth in the strapping machine due to the high growth in the food and consumer good packaging industry in the region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period majorly driven by developing economies like India and China. Furthermore, the developing economies of Asia Pacific are witnessing huge growth in the packaging industry primarily due to the factors such as rising GDP, increasing disposable income, rising middle class etc. which are driving the growth in most of the industries. Europe is expected to experience above global average growth in demand for strapping machine market, while MEA is expected to achieve a moderate growth in the strapping machine market.

Strapping Machine Market- Key Players:

Some of the leading players identified across the globe in the Strapping Machine Market are: Transpak Equipment Corp., Strapex, Polychem Corporation, Signode Packaging Systems Corporation, Australian Warehouse Solutions, Dynaric, Inc., StraPack Inc., Samuel Strapping Systems, Messersì Packaging S.r.l., Venus Packaging, MJ Maillis SA and MOSCA GmbH.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

