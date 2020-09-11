Sugar Free Gum Market 2020 – 2028 analysis examined in new market research report

Research Nester released a report titled “Sugar Free Gum Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the global sugar free gum market in terms of market segmentation by product, flavour, availability, distribution channel and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Sugar free gum is a type of conventional chewing gum deprived of high calorie sugars. Owing to the rise in diabetes, blood glucose levels and oral disorders along with the availability of product in different range of flavours and natural ingredients, the sugar free gum market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. The market is segmented by availability into single pack and bulk pack. On the basis of availability, the segment for bulk pack is anticipated to hold the leading share in the sugar free gum market. This can be attributed to its ease of use in order to avoid ordering on daily basis as well as discounted price per unit.

Download/Request Sample Copy of Strategic Report: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2647

Based on the regional analysis, the sugar free gum market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in Europe is predicted to hold the largest share on account of rise in large number of diabetic and calorie conscious people in this region, as well as for the presence of leading market players in the region.

Globally Increasing Diabetic Population and Oral Health Concern to Boost the Market Growth

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2019, approximately 463 million adults were living with diabetes and by 2045 this is expected to rise to 700 million.

Sugar free gum can serve as an alternative to cut down the sugar intake as well as to satisfy sweet craving without causing a rise in blood glucose level thus preventing the occurrence of diabetes. This has resulted a rise in development of innovations in attractive packaging, product labelling and varied range of flavours which has led to high demand of sugar free gum. Additionally, prevention of tooth decay and maintaining good oral health owing to chewing sugar free gum is anticipated to increase the market growth over the forecast period.

However, excessive quantity of artificial sweetener present in sugar free gum can result in chronic diarrhoea and weight loss which is estimated to hamper the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global sugar free gum market which includes company profiling of Perfetti Van Melle, Peppersmith, Mondelēz International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Mars, Inc; The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY), Lotte (KRX:004990), Roquette Frères and Tootsie Roll Inc. (NYSE: TR). The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global sugar free gum market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Browse Complete Summary of this report @ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/sugar-free-gum-market/2647

