Sugar Sphere Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

This report focuses on “Sugar Sphere Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sugar Sphere market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Sugar Sphere:

Sugar spheres are a widely used excipient for sustained-release pellet formulations. Sugar spheres (also called neutral pellets, nonpareil seeds, microgranules or sugar beads) are produced, preferably using a layered sugar-coating structure. The result is sugar spheres with sufficient mechanical stability for further processing.

Colorcon

Zhuhai Rundu Pharmaceutical Co

Pharm-a-spheres

Pharmatrans Sanaq AG

M. B. Sugars & Pharmaceuticals Limited

Emilio Castelli

Micrometers

Standard spheres Sugar Sphere Market Applications:

In tablet

In capsules

North America is the still largest supplier of Sugar Sphere with the production market share of 35% and the consumption market share of 30% in 2016.

The price of Sugar Sphere is relatively expensive. The largest consumers are developed countries with high income. North America occupied a market share of 30%, following Europe with the consumption market share of 27% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Sugar Sphere is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 180 million USD in 2024, from 130 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.