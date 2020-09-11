Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2024

Global “Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market is provided detail in this report.

Market Overview:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market industry report:

Market Dynamics: –

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Supply Chain Big Data Analytics.

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999729

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market?

What are the challenges to Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market?

Trending factors influencing the Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market?

Key Market Trends:

Retail is expected to register a Significant Growth

The retail industry currently holds the largest share of the global data analytics market, and is expected to present vast opportunities of growth, owing to the growing number of data sources being generated, with the adoption of IoT solutions, beacons, and RFID technologies across the supply chain. According to the Global Shopping Survey 2015, 96% of the retailers are ready to adopt IoT solutions and devices to analyze customer data, track stock levels, and strengthen customer relationships. All these technological improvisations not only enable better tracking of the products across the supply chain, but also help in gaining a clear understanding of customer behavior.

For instance, retailers have also put in a network of RFID readers into the roof space of their sales floors, allowing them to read all of the stock on display and providing more accurate inventory visibility. Augmenting this trend, the American Apparel is leveraging RFID tags and data analytics tools to improve inventory management, while Walmart employed big data analytics itself to enhance its in-store and supply chain management.

However, massive amounts of this useful information are left to rot, resulting in the overall conversion rates of only 2 to 3%. Thus, the big analytics market has been gaining traction in the retail market, to leverage the data, with its ability to understand, analyze, and generate valuable insights.

The United States is Expected to Hold Major Share

The United States is rigorously looking to strengthen its manufacturing industry, by enhancing its productivity by laying emphasis on improving activities across the supply chain, within the industrial sector in the country. The e-commerce industry in the United States is proliferating, owing to which, the requirement for efficient supply chain management is on the rise. According to the US Commerce Department, the e-commerce industry in the country rose by over 40% in 2017. As a result, big data is expected to rise significantly, thereby, having a positive impact on the supply chain analytics in the country.

The e-retailers in the North American retail market are rigorously trying to enhance the customer experience, by incorporating same-day delivery, which can effectively be achieved through effective supply chain management. Notably, according to Auburn University’s Harbert College of Business, in early 2018, the retailers in the United States are expected to foster their investment in the supply chain management, especially in technology upgrade, owing to expansion and rapid growth in the e-commerce industry.

Additionally, startups are trying to venture into the retail space in the region that are raising funds to boost their operational efficiency through big data analytics and other emerging technologies. For instance, A.S. Watson group (ASW) announced a partnership with Rubikloud, a Toronto-based startup, primarily to invest in developing big data capabilities. The former company invested about USD 70 million to enhance the operational efficiency and customer experience through the integration of visualization and machine learning capabilities. As a result, it is projected to propel the supply chain big data analytics market growth in the country.

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13999729

Study objectives of Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market trends that influence the global Supply Chain Big Data Analytics market

Detailed TOC of Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Need Of Business Data To Improve Efficiency

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Operational Complexity Coupled With High Maintenance Costs

4.4.2 Increasing Concerns About Security Regarding Big Data Analytics

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 By Solution

5.1.1.1 Supply Chain Procurement and Planning Tool

5.1.1.2 Sales and Operations Planning

5.1.1.3 Manufacturing Analytics

5.1.1.4 Transportation and Logistics Analytics

5.1.1.5 Other Solutions (Inventory Planning and Optimization Analytics and Scheduling and Reporting Tools)

5.1.2 By Service

5.1.2.1 Professional Services

5.1.2.2 Support and Maintenance Services

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 On-premise

5.2.2 Cloud

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Retail

5.3.2 Transportation and Logistics

5.3.3 Manufacturing

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 SAP SE (SAP)

6.1.2 IBM Corporation

6.1.3 Oracle Corporation

6.1.4 MicroStrategy Incorporated

6.1.5 Genpact Limited

6.1.6 SAS Institute Inc.

6.1.7 Sage Clarity Systems

6.1.8 Tableau

6.1.9 Birst Inc.

6.1.10 Capgemini Group

6.1.11 Kinaxis Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other report :

2-in-1 PCs Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2026

Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2025

Highchairs for Baby Market Worldwide 2020: Market Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2026

Diamond Ring Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, Type, Application by 2020-2024

Global Torque Limiting Clutches Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2024

Global Wheelchair Stair Climber Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2024

Hesperidin Market 2020 Analysis Manufacturing Cost Structure, Industry Chain Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers Opportunities & Future Potential 2024

Global ﻿ Chicory Roots Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2024, Business Opportunities and Future Investments

Live Cell Encapsulation Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities & Future Potential 2024