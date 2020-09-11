Surface and Fire Protection Coatings Market Overview, in-Depth Analysis, Forecasts, Applications, Shares & Insights

Global Surface and Fire Protection Coatings Market: Overview

The growth of the global surface and fire protection coatings market looks promising as more and more consumers are preferring these coatings as opposed to conventional paints. Although the market for surface and fire protection coatings is niche, there lies tremendous opportunity in this market owing to the effectiveness of these coatings and the wide range of surfaces on which they can be applied to. The market has a huge scope as various industries are prone to fire related accidents and this will create a need for surface and fire protection coatings. Fire protection coatings can be applied not just to walls but also wooden surfaces and surfaces made of other materials. As the number of lives lost every year due to fire is increasing, the demand for surface and fire protection coatings is also expected to increase.

The report contains the value chain analysis, the market drivers, and challenges faced by this niche industry. The study is a comprehensive analysis of current trends, shaping the future of the global surface and fire protection coatings market. It also enlists the opportunities waiting to be explored in the industry. The key segments of the global surface and fire protection coatings market have been studied in detail and information regarding the leading and declining segments have been given.

Global Surface and Fire Protection Coatings Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global surface and fire protection coatings market is driven by rising awareness regarding work place safety and security. The increase in the number of construction projects and growth in income will also help the market towards significant growth. Moreover, strict government regulations pertaining to fire safety is driving the market. The high adoption of fire protection coatings for residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure development is boosting the market.

The demand for surface and fire protection coatings is increasing as they provide protection to both equipment and structures from flames. In addition to this, the change in climate across the globe and the subsequent environmental impact will help aid the growth of the market. The growing automotive industries owing to a high demand for automobiles and increasing disposable income will also help drive the market in the coming years.

On the other hand, the use of surface and fire protection coatings has some negative impacts on the environment, which is likely to deter consumers from using them. However, advancements in technology and the introduction of nanotechnology have helped in the development of newer methods, which are increasing the applications of surface and fire protection coatings. Advancements in technology have also helped in the development of more efficient fire protection coatings and this is acting as a growth opportunity for the market.

Global Surface and Fire Protection Coatings Market: Region-wise Outlook

Asia Pacific is leading in the global surface and fire protection coatings market at present owing to many infrastructural activities and construction projects, especially from developing nations such as China and India. Renovation projects are expected to be more in South Asia and this will also help the market to grow in this region. North America is second in terms of leading in the market owing to the rising number of deaths owing to fire accidents.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report

Key vendors operating in the global surface and fire protection coatings market have been included as case studies in the report. The recent developments by players and information about their strategic collaborations and acquisitions have been included in the study. Some of the players profiled in the study are: RPM International, Masco, DuPont, BASF SE, Kansai Paints, Sherwin Williams, Asian Paints, Hempel, Diamond –Vogel, Carpoly, and Chugoku Marine Paints.

Global Surface and Fire Protection Coatings Market: By geography

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

