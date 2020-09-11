The C-Arms Market should see a stand-out year in 2020 | Fortune Business Insights™

As chronic diseases become more widespread, the global C-arms market size is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights shares valuable market analysis in its report, titled “C-arms Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Size (Mini C-arms, Compact C-arms, Full-size C-arms, Others), By Application (Cardiology, Urology, Neurology, Orthopaedics, Others), By Type (Fixed, Mobile), By Technology (Image Intensifiers, Flat Panel Detectors), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostics & Imaging Centers, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report also incorporates a comprehensive evaluation of emerging market trends and factors that will impact the market.

Leading Players operating in the C-Arms Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation,

General Electric Company,

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd.,

Siemens AG,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Carestream Health,

Shimadzu Corporation,

Segmentation of the Global C-arms Market By Size Mini C-arms Compact C-arms Full-size C-arms Others By Application Cardiology Urology Neurology Orthopaedics Others By Type Fixed Mobile By Technology Image Intensifiers Flat Panel Detectors By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Diagnostics & Imaging Centres Others By Geography North America (USA and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



