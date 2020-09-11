Tower Crane Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data -Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trends, Gross Margin, Demands, Emerging Technology by Regional Forecast By 360 Market Updates

A collective analysis on ‘Tower Crane market’ by 360 Market Updates, offers an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue are in the research to develop an ensemble prediction. In addition, this research offers a detailed competitive analysis focusing on business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by market majors.

A tower crane is a piece of equipment used to move or transport oversized objects. It is a stationary device, which means the base of the crane does move. A large, fixed tower supports a horizontal beam, or jib, which sits atop the tower to form an uneven letter “T.” A tower crane is often used in the construction industry to set steel beams and other large building components. It may also be used in the shipping or transportation industry to load and unload large freighters.

Tower Crane can be classified to Self-erecting Tower Cranes, Flat Top Tower Cranes, Hammerhead Tower Cranes and Luffing Jib Tower Cranes, and Self-erecting Tower Cranes is leading the growing market at present.

The key Consumers include AECOM, Gensler, Samoo and RTKL.

The Tower Crane market was valued at 1430 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1570 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Tower Crane.

Manitowoc

Liebherr

WOLFFKRAN

Terex

FAVCO

HKTC

Zoomlion

SCM

Fushun Yongmao

ZHEJIANG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY

XCMG

HENG SHENG

DAHAN

FANGYUAN GROUP

Jianglu Machinery&Electronics

Huaxia

SYS

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Self-erecting Tower Cranes

Flat Top Tower Cranes

Hammerhead Tower Cranes

The Tower Crane Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts. For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Tower Crane market for each application, including: –

Dam Building

Bridge Building

Shipyards

Power Plants